MY BROTHER, Doug, turned 18 in 1968. The Vietnam war was raging. He would have been among the thousands of young men drafted, but he chose instead to enlist in the Coast Guard.

“Dad and I went to Cleveland on my birthday, and I filled out the papers,” Doug said. “I had two goals. The most important was I wanted to get the hell out of Ohio. And I wanted to get on a ship and see the world. The Coast Guard seemed romantic and adventurous to me.

“It took nine months before I was accepted. Meanwhile, my draft notice came the week after I reported for duty. My number was 125. On New Year’s Day in Northern Ohio, they called up every number up to 200, becoming the largest single draft call at that time.

“Our family went to Cleveland on Jan. 4, 1969, for the swearing-in. Mom gave me advice. She looked me in the eye and said, ‘Son, if you sleep with dogs, you get fleas.’ This was a perfect example of our pragmatic mother.

“The first three months of basic, in Cape May, New Jersey, people scream at you. I was there in January, February, and March. It was the coldest I’ve ever been in my life.

“We flew from Cleveland to Philadelphia and then caught a bus to Cape May, getting there about two in the morning. They had to wake somebody up to receive us. There were guys in perfectly pressed uniforms, and when the door opened, the screaming began.

“We got a bunk and slept for two hours. They woke us up, ran us through the chow line, and then we went for medical exams. We got our heads shaved, received clothing, and learned there is nothing lower than a seaman recruit.

“In basic, we learned ship handling and working onboard. We learned lifesaving techniques like jumping off a burning ship and how to jump into burning water and not get killed. There was a lot of physical training. You’d wake up in the dark, go outside and exercise.”

I asked Doug when did he contract rheumatic fever?

“Near the end of the 12 weeks, I felt it come on,” he said. “A lot of people get it through dental work. The first week I was there, the dentist said I had four impacted wisdom teeth. They shipped me off to a hospital in Baltimore, came back, and got into my training company. Normally when I go to the dentist, I premedicate with antibiotics. I’ve had this issue since I was 13 years old. I’ve got a bad heart valve. Rheumatic fever scarred the aortic valve.

“After basic, I got my orders and went to radio school as a seaman apprentice at the Governor’s Island Coast Guard Station, off Manhattan.

“In school, we were told you’re going to do this, or we’re going to flunk you. If you flunk out here, guaranteed we’re going to send you someplace terrible. I studied hard. The very first thing as a junior radioman I learned was Morse code.

“For seven months, I studied, worked, cleaned, and painted. I wasn’t feeling great and spent two weeks at the Staten Island Maritime Hospital. Once back, they put me on light duty.

“One day the chief came in and asked me if I was getting discharged. I said ‘I don’t think so, Chief.” He said it says here you are. Go report to the lieutenant. He told me because I had a prior condition, I should have never been recruited. I fought the discharge. I didn’t want to go back to Ohio. I was single, 19, and in New York City.

“That loss was a significant turning point in my life. Everything I imagined doing was snatched away. I don’t dwell on it, but I still wish I could have stayed.

“I met Rich at Governor’s Island, and we became lifelong friends. Rich had been sent to an ice breaker out of basic training. They needed deckhands to beat the ice off the ship to keep it from capsizing. We met in radio school, where he flunked out. He went from there to electricians school. After that, they put him on a ship and sent him to Vietnam, where he did four Vietnam cruises. This fulfilled the warning that if you flunked you’d be sent someplace really bad. Coast Guard ships did everything the Navy ships did. Rich served over four years.

It took me years to get over the loss of serving in the Coast Guard. I made it up by having boats throughout my life. Currently, I have a 25-footer and can honestly say I have sailed thousands of miles over the years.”

Beverly Stoddart is a writer, author and speaker. She lives in Windham.

