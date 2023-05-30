THOSE STANDING in opposition to school choice fail to understand the reason parents decide to remove their kids from the public school system. It is not because these parents want to abuse their children in secret, it is not because they are helicopter parents, it is not because they desire to run and buy a giant TV with the EFA funds, it is not because they desire to rid public education from all of their funding, either.
I propose the reasons most parents decide to make the choice to find an alternative to public education right now for their children can be explained by logical reasoning: They witness public schools that have largely fought back when parents express concerns such as why they have to ask for a bill in order for the school system to recognize and respect parental authority so they may know what their child is experiencing while in the schools, and why is there pushback?
I READ Michael Skelton of the NH Business and Industry Association’s article in the New Hampshire Sunday News and have to say that I agree with some of what he has to say. He recommends an all-of-the-above approach to addressing energy costs, which is a good idea.
MORE THAN 160,000 students attend New Hampshire public schools, representing more than 90% of families with school-age children. On average, these students perform among the best in the country, which says a lot when state funding of public schools is the lowest in the country. It also says …
I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.
“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.
PARENTS are the cornerstone of our children’s lives, entrusted with the responsibility to shape their upbringing, education, and overall well-being. But a cultural shift has driven us to the crest of a moral power struggle between parents and schools that begs the question: Who truly holds t…