THOSE STANDING in opposition to school choice fail to understand the reason parents decide to remove their kids from the public school system. It is not because these parents want to abuse their children in secret, it is not because they are helicopter parents, it is not because they desire to run and buy a giant TV with the EFA funds, it is not because they desire to rid public education from all of their funding, either.

I propose the reasons most parents decide to make the choice to find an alternative to public education right now for their children can be explained by logical reasoning: They witness public schools that have largely fought back when parents express concerns such as why they have to ask for a bill in order for the school system to recognize and respect parental authority so they may know what their child is experiencing while in the schools, and why is there pushback?

Beverly Stoughton lives in Salem.

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Bob Katchen: Not every parent is attuned to the needs of their child

I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.

Monday, May 22, 2023
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Friday, May 19, 2023
Zoey Lackie: Small towns are not helping young families

“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.

Thursday, May 18, 2023