A REPORTER asked me recently why the Affordable Care Act (ACA) should remain intact and not be overturned by the Supreme Court this upcoming week.

The removal of the pre-existing condition element brings dignity to the American people. No longer does it make sense to have access to health care conditional for Americans with preexisting conditions.

Those born without a functional organ or it’s discovered later in years that another ailment occurs such as Type I diabetes, their dignity as an American is no longer challenged because affordable health care is accessible. ACA health insurance premiums make it affordable for them. Eventually each diabetic’s pancreas will fail, forcing them to administer a lifetime of synthetic insulin at the mercy of Big Pharma’s demanding profit margins. My son’s initial cost of insulin was $550 per vial. He’s 9 years old now. It was proven that another type of synthetic insulin was a better match for his DNA and lifestyle. The cost for that insulin is $2,250 per vial. Over a six month period the total insulin expense alone reaches $20,250. This is without any further consideration of the other prescriptions and durable medical equipment needed to sustain him.

Our family learned firsthand that unplanned health occurrences can happen at any point in an American’s life. These sometimes devastating diagnoses should not affect a person’s access to health care. I am thankful we are Americans. When you are born into this country you are an American and remain an American throughout your lifespan.

In the past being an American was not enough because that in and of itself did not mean you were equal to other Americans. There was a time when individuals were not allowed to vote because their DNA makeup depicted them as females even though they were bona fide Americans. At one time the color of the body’s largest organ, the skin, would determine an American’s voting status. Voting is a right to every living American. Sustaining life through accessible, affordable health care should be no different for one American over another. This should go further to extend to our vulnerable young American children who are on their family’s health care plan. Currently they are allowed to stay on a family plan until age 26. The financial burden is huge to young Americans having their own health insurance plan as they begin their careers. They have the new responsibility of insurance premiums while still figuring out how to pay for the coinsurance on the skyrocketing prescription costs. It’s financially impossible for a diabetic young adult. It is their American parents who often bear the additional financial burden.

The ACA permits our children to remain on our plan until the age of 26. This is vital but doesn’t close the gap for Big Pharma pilfering our children’s hard-earned money that they need as young adults to be earmarked toward co-payments, higher costs for specialist visits and co-insurance. Young kids simply cannot afford it. We need our children to remain on our group plans as long as possible so we can leverage the advantage of family maximum caps.

Now it is time we rally for all Americans and join with them so that their non functional organ(s) are not used against them to have less access to our American birthright to be treated equally. As an American, whether at birth or a later age, you should not be discriminated against because you’ve lost some portion of the functionality of your physiology. Yet in America if the ACA is overturned this upcoming week, we’re doing just that to our fellow Americans. Let’s stick together to protect the dignity of every American by protecting the ACA.

Bevie Ketel lives in Madbury.

Thursday, November 12, 2020
