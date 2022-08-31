THE SUMMER is coming to a close and the new school year is once again upon us. For millions of U.S. students, school may look very different this year. You’ve probably seen in the news that public schools are seeing a record attendance drop. The reason for this is multifaceted. In some instances, parents are removing their children from schools that they believe are failing to teach them effectively. Some believe that there are better options that will fit their student’s specific needs. Other parents are simply tired of public schools that are intentionally pushing a political agenda that they disagree with.

Not surprisingly, across the country we are also seeing that the movement toward increasing school choice is gaining steam. Accelerated by the school shutdowns during the pandemic, parents are increasingly looking to exit traditional public schools in favor of newer options.

Bill Bennett is the former U.S. Secretary of Education under President Ronald Reagan. He livees in Chevy Chase, Md.

Sunday, August 28, 2022
Tom Thomson: Why I support Chuck Morse for U.S. Senate

CHUCK MORSE has served his neighbors in Salem as both a town selectman and moderator, then served New Hampshire as a state representative for two terms (1998-2002) and then was elected to the state Senate in 2002-2006 and reelected again in 2010 to the present. He served as chair of the Fina…

Friday, August 26, 2022
Sen. Tom Sherman: Enshrine a woman’s right to choose in state law

AS A DOCTOR, I’ve sat with patients while I’ve given them terrible news. And sometimes, all I could do to help was sit and listen and hold their hand. They’re difficult conversations, difficult decisions, and in those decisions there’s no place for the government to get between a patient and…

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Kevin Sprague: Utility companies are enabling the green revolution

BACK IN THE DAYS of Thomas Edison, the electric system was originally designed to serve customer load in one direction. There were large, centralized energy producers and everyone else was a consumer of that energy, and all the equipment along the way was built with unidirectional purpose. E…

Steve McGuire: Four harbingers of our nation's apocalypse

NEW HAMPSHIRE has its very own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. Together these four are following Kamikaze Joe Biden and his wingmen, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as they drive this country down the drain.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Monday, August 22, 2022
Vikram Mansharamani: I was canceled

THE IDEALS of the American Revolution are being replaced by a cultural revolution that is tearing America apart. Its foot soldiers push a new orthodoxy — a new state religion, really — one that tears down statues of George Washington, teaches our kids that America is racist, and tells them t…

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Friday, August 19, 2022
Richard Girard: Democrats can't dodge their record

RECENTLY, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) co-authored a fairytale in which he and Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) attributed the state’s $430 million surplus to “(t)he federal dollars secured for us by our Democratic federal delegation …”