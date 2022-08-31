THE SUMMER is coming to a close and the new school year is once again upon us. For millions of U.S. students, school may look very different this year. You’ve probably seen in the news that public schools are seeing a record attendance drop. The reason for this is multifaceted. In some instances, parents are removing their children from schools that they believe are failing to teach them effectively. Some believe that there are better options that will fit their student’s specific needs. Other parents are simply tired of public schools that are intentionally pushing a political agenda that they disagree with.
Not surprisingly, across the country we are also seeing that the movement toward increasing school choice is gaining steam. Accelerated by the school shutdowns during the pandemic, parents are increasingly looking to exit traditional public schools in favor of newer options.
This movement has spawned a new crop of leaders and advocates for school choice that are finding favor among parents and students. In New Hampshire, the president of the state Senate and current U.S. Senate candidate, Chuck Morse, has shown us what can be done with the right leadership. Morse was one of the principal architects and legislative leaders behind New Hampshire’s innovative new Education Freedom Account program, one of the most cutting-edge school choice programs in the entire country.
Under this new New Hampshire program, the money truly follows the child. Parents and students are able to direct their portion of education funding to pay for a variety of educational options, including tuition, tutoring, textbooks, curricular materials, educational therapies, and more. Their new choice of school may be a charter school. It may be a private school. It may be a school that specializes in science or one that focuses on music and the arts. The important point is that the choice is being made by those that best understand the needs of the student — their parents.
Chuck Morse and his allies in the New Hampshire legislature worked overtime to ensure that this law would be a success, both in terms of improving education of students, as well as being fiscally sound for the state and local municipalities. The program includes a household income ceiling. Only families of 300% of the poverty line or below are eligible to apply for the program. This is a game changer for families that were previously trapped in school districts that were failing their children because they did not have the means to send them to private school and or the ability to pick up and move to a different district. These lower income students are now enjoying the same opportunities that were previously only available to wealthier households.
New Hampshire’s EFA program was passed and signed into law in 2021 and this past school year was its inaugural year. By all measures, it was highly successful. More than 2000 Granite State students took advantage of this new program and the program expects to further grow as it moves into its second school year in a few weeks.
Best of all, this program has succeeded without creating any additional burdens on the New Hampshire property taxpayer. In fact, a study by the non-partisan Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy found that the program will save the taxpayers $6.65 million over the first two years.
New Hampshire’s Education Freedom Account program should be seen as a prototype not only for other states, but potentially to create a nationwide program of a similar model. The will is there from parents and students to expand school choice — the only thing standing in the way of progress is stubborn politicians.
If Chuck Morse is successful in his campaign for the U.S. Senate, we can be certain that he will be as strong of a leader on the issue of school choice in Washington as he has been in the Granite State. That’s more than enough reason for me to hope to see him succeed in November.
Bill Bennett is the former U.S. Secretary of Education under President Ronald Reagan. He livees in Chevy Chase, Md.
CHUCK MORSE has served his neighbors in Salem as both a town selectman and moderator, then served New Hampshire as a state representative for two terms (1998-2002) and then was elected to the state Senate in 2002-2006 and reelected again in 2010 to the present. He served as chair of the Fina…
