IN RESPONSE to the well-written article by Jim Adams, former district manager of the Postal Service, although his opinion piece was accurate, it also omitted some significant changes in recent postal operations that go beyond a mere continuation of former policies. Most of the changes instituted by the new Postmaster General (PMG) appear to have been directed under the assumption that the decreased mail volumes that USPS has been experiencing for the past decade and that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 onset have either stabilized at that lower level or will decline even further. This assumption does not account for the increase in personal use of First-Class Mail by people across the land who are reaching out to their friends and family by mail as their need for rekindled intimacy battles against the current isolation.
Removal of sorting machines and collection boxes: While redeployment of sorting machines has been ongoing for years, as has redeployment or reduction of sorting machines, there has seldom if ever been a rapid reduction of 75% in letter-sorting machines at any one processing and distribution facility. Numerous news sources have determined that in the past two years an average of 4% of the automation letter delivery barcode sorters were decommissioned compared to the approximately 13% of sorters scheduled to be decommissioned this year. If true, recent reports of the dismantling of 3 out of the 4 automation letter sorting machines at the Manchester facility leaves that facility without a backup.
Regarding the removal of a multitude of mail collection boxes, in most cases there is no need to remove them even if the mail volume received is a bit less than “normal.” Why? Because the collection time of most low volume boxes can be changed to coincide with pickup of mail as a letter carrier delivers mail to adjacent homes or businesses, thereby negating need for a dedicated collection run and adding only a minute or so to the carrier’s on-the-street time compared to removing the box entirely. It has been demonstrated that removing collection boxes sometimes results in customers opting to use other shippers who have their own nearby collection boxes, thereby leading to lower mail volumes in a downward spiral.
No-leeway dispatch times: The PMG’s rigid institution of strict dispatch times with no leeway for waiting a few minutes for mail for which sortation has not been finalized and readied for transportation exactly on time is unprecedented and has a sort of magical air to it. As if making transportation dispatches on schedule will magically result in the mail being ready once the “lesson” has been learned. Instead, mail is delayed, has to be staged at the processing facility which could lead to containers of mail being put aside and missing the next day’s dispatch. Multiple day delays may occur for mail that has to go through several processing facilities. When multiple containers of mail are delayed due to trucks being mandated to always leave on time even if mail is left behind, delivery carriers will have less mail to deliver one day but much more on a subsequent day, which leads to artificial inefficiency on both days.
In summary, implementing across-the-board policies regardless of specific circumstances has led and will lead to operational inefficiencies, which is the opposite of the proclaimed goal. Additionally, when customers experience unusual delays in mail transit and delivery, they lose confidence in the management and oversight of the Postal Service, even as they may like and be confident in the aims and abilities of their local Postmasters and postal employees. The Postmaster General must use his position to inspire confidence in customers’ use of the nationwide Postal Service. To do that, he must tell the nation that it is his goal to balance good reliable service with improvements in operational efficiency, and acknowledge that delayed mail should be prevented — not at all costs — but at the occasional increase in work hours needed to get the vast majority of mail delivered within service standards.