DO YOU remember when the Confederate Army of Mississippi under General Donald Trump attacked Union forces at Shiloh, Tennessee, resulting in 23,746 Americans being killed or wounded — the greatest toll in any battle in America up to that date? Or perhaps you remember the ill-fated Trump’s Charge on the center of the Union line on the last day of the Battle of Gettysburg, said to be the highwater mark of the Confederacy?
Drawing a blank? Well, so am I. But my good friend, former Senate candidate Corky Messner, the Ladies of the View, and other fevered “Never Trumpers” must indeed hold those or similar memories to use the 14th Amendment to deny Americans 157 years after the last insurrection in our country the right to vote for Trump as president. And they are joined by others who think the 14th Amendment requires dozens of other former Confederate, err Republican, insurrectionists now in Congress to resign.
But, of course, none of this is reality.
The 14th Amendment was enacted just after the Civil War. It contains language intended to deny Civil War leaders of the Confederacy — to a man, insurrectionist Democrats — who had previously taken an oath under the Constitution from going on to hold a significant federal or state public office, including the presidency.
Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley and many others have noted that simple disbelief in the announced results of an election and voicing and publicly supporting such doubts do not constitute an insurrection. Instead, merely turning to any dictionary will confirm an insurrection is much more: a violent rebellion, an armed uprising, a mutiny, and such.
As a matter of legal reality, these constitutional scholars know what is intuitive for the rest of us. It is absurd to claim insurrection from merely brooding passively in the White House when a small minority of rally participants, having been told to peaceably protest the counting of electors’ ballots in Congress, engage in a spasm of violence.
They know that a riot by unarmed protestors is not an insurrection. They know that nothing done by Al Gore, Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Trump, and many others challenging the results of an election is remotely comparable to the insurrection of former American leaders who joined the Confederacy and put armies in the field to kill federal troops and overthrow the government.
Now, Democrats and their enablers may say, so what? They must think that the Orange man is bad, so even if the legal theory is questionable or strained, not having him on the ballot in 2024 is undoubtedly a good thing.
But partisan advocates of this view of the 14th Amendment should take heed, just as should have Harry Reid Democrats in the Senate when they eliminated the Senate filibuster for votes on federal justices. As the Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the time, “You’ll regret this, and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think.” And so, the Democrats did, over the following three Senate Supreme Court confirmations.
Rational and more knowledgeable constitutional readings will prevail on this weak disqualification claim. If not, one thing is clear. Its proponents will regret the newfound example of lawfare, and they may regret this a lot sooner than they think.
Republican National Committeeman Bill O’Brien is a former speaker of the New Hampshire House. He lives in Nashua.
