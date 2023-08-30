DO YOU remember when the Confederate Army of Mississippi under General Donald Trump attacked Union forces at Shiloh, Tennessee, resulting in 23,746 Americans being killed or wounded — the greatest toll in any battle in America up to that date? Or perhaps you remember the ill-fated Trump’s Charge on the center of the Union line on the last day of the Battle of Gettysburg, said to be the highwater mark of the Confederacy?

Drawing a blank? Well, so am I. But my good friend, former Senate candidate Corky Messner, the Ladies of the View, and other fevered “Never Trumpers” must indeed hold those or similar memories to use the 14th Amendment to deny Americans 157 years after the last insurrection in our country the right to vote for Trump as president. And they are joined by others who think the 14th Amendment requires dozens of other former Confederate, err Republican, insurrectionists now in Congress to resign.

Republican National Committeeman Bill O’Brien is a former speaker of the New Hampshire House. He lives in Nashua.

Sunday, August 27, 2023
