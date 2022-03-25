THE RECENT op-ed by Chuck Douglas “Trump and his pal Putin” closes with the statement that he is a Reagan Republican, and then asks his readers the same question. So let me respond.

I am indeed a Reagan Republican. I believe in peace through strength. I believe that there are bad actors in other countries who intend to do us harm, and who will take advantage of us if we let our guard down. And we must be ever vigilant and not underestimate them. And now we have Vladimir Putin.

As KGB station chief in East Germany, Putin specialized in intelligence and knowing his enemy. His job was to probe for weakness and look for opportunities. Under the Obama administration, Putin invaded Crimea. What did the United States do? Nothing of consequence, we didn’t supply arms to Ukraine. Then Russia invaded the Donbas region. Still nothing of consequence from America, just blankets and a finger wagging.

So once Joe Biden becomes president, Putin wants a one-on-one video summit. Why? He wants to interrogate Biden. Probe him, see how he responds. Is Biden a strong leader who can think on his feet or is he someone that will be slow to react? Is he someone that will need the blessing of his bureaucracy and political friends to take any action? Will the actions he takes be limited, a bare minimum, as with Obama?

So Putin arranges that meeting and then makes his decision. Invades the rest of Ukraine. Under Donald Trump, no territorial gains were attempted by Putin.

I attended CPAC in February where Trump explained to the sold-out crowd how Putin is a savvy and smart opportunist who will take advantage of perceived weakness, and pointed out exactly how Putin did it in the Obama-Biden administration: Masquerading as a peacekeeper, taking “a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in” as Chuck Douglas points out. Yes, this is genius on Putin’s part. Straight out of Sun Tzu.

Trump recognized whom we were up against. Took the time to meet a number of times with Putin to size him up and send him a message not to mess with the United States under his watch. Demonstrated strength, wiped out ISIS and a few Russian mercenaries in the process, tracked and killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, and presented the Taliban leader a picture of his Afghanistan compound as a warning not to harm any U.S. soldiers during the phased withdrawal period. Putin behaved.

Now our country is facing a decision point. Russia has invaded Ukraine. Her conscript army has been bogged down from fierce resistance. Special forces are being relocated from Moscow to eliminate Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Long-range shelling is targeting civilians. Germany has woken up from a 70-year slumber. NIMBY (not in my back yard) of war has some real meaning for Europe, not just an anti-fossil fuel slogan.

One can learn from the Reagan strategy of ending the Cold War, which included diminishing the value of Russian commodities, namely oil and gas, the bulk of their economy. Unlike China, nobody buys Russian manufactured products.

Biden, on day one, signed a series of executive orders reversing the fracking revolution and cancelled a major pipeline, triggering the enormous price increases that we see today. Fixing those mistakes can mitigate the 8.5% inflation we currently have, and provide LNG exports to Europe. We became self-sufficient in energy production under Trump. We were exporting our excess production. That can happen again with a stroke of a pen.

Will President Biden use his pen?

Bill Ohm lives in Nashua. He is a former three-term Republican member of the New Hampshire House and served as deputy majority whip.

