DOES New Hampshire know what it has brought into our stable of lottery games with Historic Horse Racing? It certainly looks good on paper.
I see banner color ads on the front page of the Union Leader showing happy gamblers winning over $17,000. Full-page ads in the Nashua Telegraph noting Boston Billiards offering up to $50 in free play for signing up for their player’s club and bringing your friends. News pieces on the new owner of Nashua’s Boston Billiards, Delaware North, the New York company who own the TD Garden, handing out a $10,000 check to charity at a photo op.
Well, the Historic Racing casinos, currently grandfathered to 14 sites, can afford to be generous. And how can you not be when you are given the same terms as racetracks without the expense of racing? All you need is a change in New Hampshire law that lets a slot machine use a middleman to determine a winner. And that middleman is a computer’s choice of a random horse race held at a time and place far, far away.
Back when horse racing was the king of sports, the track kept 12% of the handle. Maintaining a live racing facility is expensive, and the cut was reasonable. Cost of historic racing? A building, some leased slots, attendants, electricity and a few hundred bucks each for various forms of licensing.
Historic Horse Racing machines, just like the very popular Las Vegas penny slots they emulate, pay out 88% of the wager. That means 12% goes to the house, and they keep three-quarters of that. Of the remaining quarter, 35% goes to charity and 65% goes to the lottery commission.
To simplify, for every $100 run through the machine, the house takes about $9, and the New Hampshire charity receives about $1. So when you see those smiling $10,000 payouts to a charity, the casino operators collect $90,000. No wonder they’re smiling! It sounds like a pretty good deal for the operator.
And customers can run through a lot of Benji’s (casino slang for $100 bills) very quickly. Single pulls on the slot can be as little as 60 cents to as much as $25, or $5 to $50 on table bets. The 47,700 penny slots in Nevada generated $3.59 billion dollars in casino revenue last year — better than $75,000 per machine, per year.
In contrast to New Hampshire, the gaming revenue at a comparable casino in Maine with similar slot machines is taxed at 46%. A Massachusetts slot parlor is taxed at 49%, with $25 million up front for the license to operate up to 1,250 machines.
Are you surprised that Boston Billiards in Nashua now wants to expand to over 450 machines here? Or that Concord Casino wants to expand its popular charitable gaming at the Draft sports pub on Main Street to a new 44,000-square-foot facility with 486 electronic games?
There are now 14 charitable gaming operators in New Hampshire lobbying for an extension of their exclusive franchises to prevent competition from moving in. Why not? They’ve got a sweetheart deal with New Hampshire. It is a license to print money, a cash cow. Milk it before the Legislature wakes up and realizes that the Historic Horse Racing they voted to allow into New Hampshire was a Trojan Horse, a greenlight for lucrative casino gambling to expand by leaps and bounds.
I have no objection to casino gaming. I do object to the state getting a raw deal. Having served six years on House Ways and Means between 2010 and 2018, and reviewed various casino bills that failed, I believe this legislation was not properly vetted. I hope the Legislature will take a closer look.
Nashua’s Bill Ohm is a former three-term Republican member of the New Hampshire House and served as deputy majority whip.
HEALTH CARE access and affordability are among the most pressing issues New Hampshire seniors face today, particularly after the economic and societal toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on this particularly vulnerable population. That is why seniors across the Granite State are fortunat…
OUR FOUNDING fathers maxim that, “he who governs least, governs best” guided the Legislature to recently pass a bill that lessens the burden of government while also letting citizens see more clearly what their money buys as a utility ratepayer.
THE CHALLENGES that come with serving in our nation’s armed forces do not end when the homecoming banners come down, and the uniform is hung up. Veterans often will carry with them wounds, both visible and otherwise, for the rest of their lives.
LET’S TALK about children’s wellbeing and Kayden’s Law, which was part of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021, as the Annie E. Casey Foundation recently asserted that New Hampshire is the number one state in the nation for children’s wellbeing. I visited their website …
NSC-131 — the infamous neo-Nazi “social club” — recently reared its ugly head at the Teatotaller Cafe in Concord in protest of the café’s monthly drag queen story hour. As if I couldn’t be more annoyed at an individual called “Juicy Garland” reading books to kids (emphasis on “juicy” being p…