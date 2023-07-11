DOES New Hampshire know what it has brought into our stable of lottery games with Historic Horse Racing? It certainly looks good on paper.

I see banner color ads on the front page of the Union Leader showing happy gamblers winning over $17,000. Full-page ads in the Nashua Telegraph noting Boston Billiards offering up to $50 in free play for signing up for their player’s club and bringing your friends. News pieces on the new owner of Nashua’s Boston Billiards, Delaware North, the New York company who own the TD Garden, handing out a $10,000 check to charity at a photo op.

Nashua’s Bill Ohm is a former three-term Republican member of the New Hampshire House and served as deputy majority whip.

Friday, July 07, 2023
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Monday, July 03, 2023
Paula Werme: Let’s talk about children’s well being

Paula Werme: Let’s talk about children’s well being

LET’S TALK about children’s wellbeing and Kayden’s Law, which was part of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021, as the Annie E. Casey Foundation recently asserted that New Hampshire is the number one state in the nation for children’s wellbeing. I visited their website …

Sunday, July 02, 2023
Friday, June 30, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
A. J. Kierstead: Neo-Nazis and drag queens

A. J. Kierstead: Neo-Nazis and drag queens

NSC-131 — the infamous neo-Nazi “social club” — recently reared its ugly head at the Teatotaller Cafe in Concord in protest of the café’s monthly drag queen story hour. As if I couldn’t be more annoyed at an individual called “Juicy Garland” reading books to kids (emphasis on “juicy” being p…