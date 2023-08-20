AND THEY’RE OFF! This historic sweepstakes has a purse of $90 million to whomever can win $10 million for charity. Taking an early lead is Boston Billiards ridden by Delaware North. Close behind is Concord Casino, running the inside lane with Sanborn on top. Charging hard after a late start is a former Sears, with ECL Entertainment holding the whip. Eleven others complete the field, all running fast as they can before racing commissioners light the inquiry sign and take a closer look, because this card has an unlimited number of races.
This is not the Rockingham Park of yesteryear. This race to build multiple gambling halls each containing over 1,000 Las Vegas-style slot machines is happening now.
Did you think that slot machines are illegal in New Hampshire? You are correct. But a subtle carve-out made deep inside the horse racing statute exempts slots that have a “Historic Horse Racing” button, which virtually nobody uses. The venue proposed for the former Sears at the Pheasant Lane Mall alone is projected to rake in $24 million annually for charity by 2025, keeping a cool $216 million for themselves — and nothing for Nashua.
The proposal creates what I consider an adult entertainment district. In addition to shopping at Target and Macy’s, mom and dad can park the kids at Dairy Queen while trying their luck at the casino down the hall! It’s so convenient, especially if you live just across the street at the many apartments and condos nearby. Better to walk anyway if you can as the traffic for a 1,000+ slot casino will make every day seem like Christmas at the mall.
I know mixed use is all the rage, but this seems really mixed up, with retail, residential, light industry and a large casino all in shouting distance.
Then there are the problem gamblers. It is generally acknowledged in prior testimony on proposed casino legislation that about 5% of the population has an addiction problem of some sort. Smoking, drinking, eating, gambling, and others not suitable for a family publication. Let’s say that on any given day that those 1,000 slots attract 1,000 customers. Fifty of them, unfortunately, are likely to be gambling addicts. Sometimes they win, but mostly they lose their stake — and maybe their rent along with it.
In a remote location a gambler has little recourse but to then go home. But inside the Pheasant Lane Mall, maybe it’s tempting to shoplift or rob someone. Any slot payout of $1,200 or more has the bells going off, lights flashing and happy music playing, because a slot attendant is required to issue a W-2G form before turning over the cash and resetting the machine. It takes a little time. Will anybody else notice?
The Nashua Planning Board is scheduled to hear the Sears proposal on Sept. 7 and public testimony is welcome. Do you think the Pheasant Lane Mall is a good site for a large casino? If you plan to attend I will see you there.
Bill Ohm lives in Nashua. He was the Republican deputy majority whip in the New Hampshire House 2016-2018.
