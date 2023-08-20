AND THEY’RE OFF! This historic sweepstakes has a purse of $90 million to whomever can win $10 million for charity. Taking an early lead is Boston Billiards ridden by Delaware North. Close behind is Concord Casino, running the inside lane with Sanborn on top. Charging hard after a late start is a former Sears, with ECL Entertainment holding the whip. Eleven others complete the field, all running fast as they can before racing commissioners light the inquiry sign and take a closer look, because this card has an unlimited number of races.

This is not the Rockingham Park of yesteryear. This race to build multiple gambling halls each containing over 1,000 Las Vegas-style slot machines is happening now.

Bill Ohm lives in Nashua. He was the Republican deputy majority whip in the New Hampshire House 2016-2018.

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Rep. Timothy Horrigan: Moffett's contempt for America's team

Rep. Timothy Horrigan: Moffett's contempt for America's team

MY COLLEAGUE Rep. Mike Moffett’s somewhat rambling op-ed (published August 11th) “A soccer adieu to the USWNT” has inspired me to write my own commentary. I am writing on Sunday, Aug. 13, before the last two rounds of the knock-out phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you are reading…

Jason Sorens: Study critical of NH business tax cuts is myopic

Jason Sorens: Study critical of NH business tax cuts is myopic

THE New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute recently released a study modeling the effects of state business tax cuts on revenue. They found that the cuts resulted in less revenue. But there’s a problem: the fact that the tax cuts may have reduced revenue does not make them bad policy.

Monday, August 14, 2023
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Friday, August 11, 2023