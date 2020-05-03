“The overwhelming majority of our people have met the demands of this war with magnificent courage and understanding. They have accepted inconveniences; they have accepted hardships; they have accepted tragic sacrifices. And they are ready and eager to make whatever further contributions are needed to win the war as quickly as possible.”
THE WORDS of President Franklin Roosevelt speaking in January of 1944, in the middle of the Second World War, ring true for us today. The only event since that time that has had an equally pervasive impact on the day-to-day life of every household in the nation is the COVID-19 pandemic that now confronts us.
Although President Roosevelt was talking about the Greatest Generation, it is a testament to the people of New Hampshire that his words can so readily be applied to them in their response to the present-day crisis. Granite Staters have shown that they share the characteristic that most defined their WWII-era forebears: a commitment to serve the common good.
The “common good” sounds like a religious principle, and it certainly is that. It is a fundamental aspect of Catholic thought and a theme to which Pope Francis frequently returns. But it is also the fundamental principle that undergirds our secular body politic. The New Hampshire Constitution, drawing on John Adams, declares that government “is instituted for the general good.” It is clear that, without a commitment to the common good, society would be a collection of individuals striving for their own interests.
Here in New Hampshire, people have shown a willingness to place their own convenience, their own livelihoods, and sometimes even their own lives on the line to make sure that others are kept out of danger. The result of this commitment to the common good is summed up by one fact: there are hundreds of people who are alive in New Hampshire today who would not be alive had their fellow citizens not banded together to stay at home and support those caring for the sick.
This is why it is so critical that we keep the common good in the forefront through the coming weeks and months. It is not going to be easy. I can tell you how painful it has been for me as a bishop that New Hampshire Catholics have not been able to gather for the very heart of our existence, the celebration of the Eucharist. Since our assembling together would endanger those present as well as others who might simply be near us later, however, it is clear that for now the only true way for us to live out this great sacrament of the limitless and enduring love of God is to show our love for all people by refraining from the gatherings that we are so yearning to have.
In the coming days, let us continue to keep our eyes fixed on all those who are in need of our care. At this time, I am thinking especially of the patients and employees of our hospitals as well as those who live and work in our nursing homes. In particular, our elderly neighbors are among those in our community who are most susceptible to this virus. Although these brothers and sisters of ours may be at risk, they are not anonymous. They lived through the Great Depression and fought in World War II. They lost siblings in Korea and children in Vietnam. They were our teachers and nurses. They built our roads and produced our food. And the smallest thing that we do in the course of each day — simply staying at home — can turn out to be nothing less than a matter of life and death for them.