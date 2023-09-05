WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.
Here in New Hampshire, we value hard work, embodying the “live free or die” spirit every day. Granite Staters take pride in how hard we work to provide for our families. We also believe in equal opportunity and paying our fair share. Working people built this state, not the richest of the rich and big corporations.
Thanks to President Biden, we’re building an economy from the bottom up and middle out, while holding the ultra-wealthy accountable so everyone has a chance to succeed.
With historic investments that will create good-paying jobs in New Hampshire, and landmark legislation to lower costs, President Biden has made helping working families a priority in his first term.
Granite State residents are already feeling the benefits of President Biden’s actions.
I’ve seen firsthand how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has invested in fixing up New Hampshire’s bridges, roads, ports, and waterways, creating thousands of jobs in the process.
The American Rescue Plan that President Biden signed helped lower unemployment, gave working families much-needed relief through tax credits and childcare support, and saved Granite Staters hundreds of dollars on health care.
The CHIPS and Science Act continues to bring high-paying manufacturing jobs to New Hampshire, while putting our state at the forefront of cutting-edge technology development.
One of the biggest wins that President Biden has delivered for working Granite Staters was just announced this week. Thanks to provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare will be able to negotiate lower prescription drug costs, so many families will see the costs of their prescription drugs reduced.
That’s a huge blow to Big Pharma — and a huge win for us working people.
The IRA is also strengthening our manufacturing industry, helping us make technologies of the future right here in New Hampshire rather than overseas. Manufacturers employ more than 67,000 workers in New Hampshire, and with the IRA that number will only continue to grow. Plus, the IRA is delivering the largest investment in climate in history so that our children and grandchildren can enjoy New Hampshire’s beautiful landscapes for years to come.
On top of that, President Biden has fought to empower unions because he believes in the power of organizing and collective bargaining. It’s refreshing to have a president who not only supports unions, but actively works to strengthen them.
Meanwhile, MAGA Republicans have worked to rig the economy for the ultra-wealthy and line the pockets of big corporations at every turn. Working families have no place in their vision for New Hampshire.
Just look at Donald Trump, who vowed on the campaign trail that he’d bring manufacturing jobs back to New Hampshire. Instead, he created new incentives to ship those good manufacturing jobs overseas and passed tax cuts for the rich. He also pledged to sign a national “right-to-work” law if given the chance.
Every single Republican running for president stands against the progress we’ve seen under the Biden administration. Candidates like Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, and Nikki Haley want to roll back crucial provisions in the IRA. Mike Pence called price caps on prescription drugs a “policy failure.” Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis damaged their respective states’ economies as governor and will no doubt do the same to New Hampshire if elected president. And some 2024 GOP candidates have opposed collective bargaining legislation.
The stakes are high in 2024. We have a choice between President Biden — who has fought tooth and nail for American workers — and a slate of anti-worker GOP contenders who have spent their entire careers undermining the labor movement.
President Biden has truly been the most pro-union president in American history. With President Biden and Vice President Harris, working families should know they have advocates in the White House. I’m thankful for his leadership, and look forward to reelecting him next year so that he can continue building on the progress we’ve made in New Hampshire.
Blaine Hanson is a union trustee of Interior Systems Local 252. He lives in Goffstown.
