WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.

Here in New Hampshire, we value hard work, embodying the “live free or die” spirit every day. Granite Staters take pride in how hard we work to provide for our families. We also believe in equal opportunity and paying our fair share. Working people built this state, not the richest of the rich and big corporations.

Blaine Hanson is a union trustee of Interior Systems Local 252. He lives in Goffstown.

Friday, September 01, 2023
