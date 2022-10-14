TREES ARE cherished features of New Hampshire’s natural and cultural landscape, as well as ever-present and fundamental forces that play an immutable role in our quality of life. The trees we love and depend on are currently threatened by adverse environmental conditions, and together we can assist our communities to protect these critical features and the residents of New Hampshire.
Our current changing climate is driving more unpredictable periods of extreme weather like the drought this year that has plagued most of New England. And despite the recent rain, the impact from drought is exacerbated by the successive annual droughts in recent years that have also greatly stressed our trees — and combined with the infestations by insects like the Emerald Ash Borer and Spongy Moth, trees across the state are in dire health.
Because of these cumulative drought conditions and the persistent presence of invasive insects, the number of dead, dying, and hazardous trees across the state continues to increase, posing wide-ranging challenges to all our communities. These challenges range from public safety and electric reliability, to the charm of our tree-lined Main Street communities, and the beautiful natural environment that encapsulates the fall foliage season and other hallmarks of our travel and tourism industry.
Managing the state’s many dead and dying trees to help prevent power outages, enhance public safety, and nurture this treasured natural resource requires not just the partnership of utilities, communities and the state, but is also a shared responsibility with many others as well — including individual property owners.
At Eversource, we bring this collaborative approach and a shared passion for trees to our work every day, and while we have an exemplary and dedicated community of arborists here in the Granite State, identifying and addressing all potentially hazardous trees in the second-most forested state in the country remains a massive undertaking.
Granite Staters are well known for our love of all things outdoors, which continues to be reflected in increased annual seedling sales at the New Hampshire State Forest Nursery in Boscawen. That passion for planting new trees is exciting, and it is critical to the long-term health of our natural ecosystem. At the same time, we must also continue to focus on those existing trees that are weakened and suffering.
In addition to public safety and aesthetic concerns, tree failure is responsible for 90% of outages during storms in the forested Northeast, according to a recent report published by the Eversource Energy Center at the University of Connecticut.
Eversource regularly performs maintenance to clear branches, trees, and other vegetation that cause outages or are public safety concerns. The work is comprehensively planned in close coordination with communities and the state and implemented along more than 2,500 miles of overhead distribution lines across New Hampshire per year. But individual property owners can also help by understanding their responsibility to maintain their own trees, including keeping branches away from the lower-voltage service wires connecting their homes and businesses to the main utility lines, and choosing to plant the appropriate low-growing species in proximity to the power lines.
With a focus on public outreach and education, there are many opportunities for you to learn more about how you can help address the poor health of our trees — including visiting the Urban Forestry Center in Portsmouth to see the public utility arboretum that Eversource partnered with the state to establish. (We also have an arboretum that is open to tours in Hooksett.)
Most importantly, if any trees on your property are showing signs of stress — which may include thinning of the crown, early foliage loss or color changes, and the presence of mushrooms near the base of the tree — call a certified arborist to assess them and provide advice on the best actions to take to revitalize or, in some cases, remove your tree. By improving the health of your trees, you’ll help prevent tree-related damage, as well as enhance the aesthetics and value of your property. You can be a good neighbor by working with us to address dead and hazardous trees, maintaining the health of the trees on your property and planting the right tree in the right place. We’re all in this together.
Bob Allen, of New Ipswich, is the manager of vegetation management for Eversource NH and immediate past president of N.H. Arborists Association.
