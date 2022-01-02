IF YOU’RE anything like me, you know that balancing the needs of a family and a full-time job over the past year-and-a-half was about as challenging as it gets. When our budget is stretched, it’s nice to know that selling our used clothing, books, and other household items online is just a few clicks away.
Those extra dollars really help to offset our expenses, but a little-known provision in this year’s COVID-19 relief legislation means that millions of casual sellers like me will have to report any income to the government for only a few online sales.
That legislation, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, significantly changed the reporting threshold for goods and services sold through a third-party network like eBay. Before, you only received a tax form if you made $20,000 in total payments, with 200 total transactions. Now, there is no minimum transaction requirement, and the payment minimum is just $600. In effect, the IRS will treat millions of occasional online sellers the same way they treat high volume sellers who use the platforms as a true business.
This extra reporting will only add more confusion for casual sellers who will now have to keep meticulous records of all transactions. So selling a few items from our closet using online marketplaces now results in facing extra scrutiny from the IRS and navigating a much more complicated tax return process.
Despite Congress’ best intentions to provide relief to Americans in need, this change, and the resulting confusion it will cause, could not come at a worse time. Millions of Americans, and thousands of us in New Hampshire, will be blindsided when these IRS 1099 tax forms arrive. Few people will have the necessary documentation to satisfy the IRS requirements, and many will be forced to consult tax experts when they normally handle their own returns. Although things are getting better, casual sellers shouldn’t have to worry about additional taxes on items that are normally not taxed, or hiring an aBccountant to help navigate whether they owe more money to the IRS.
Besides the financial impact of the change, this section of the Rescue Plan could have other unintended consequences. With such little awareness, few casual sellers will keep detailed records of all transactions and will have to scramble to justify sales or end up overreporting their income. The lack of documentation will increase noncompliance and consume IRS resources that could be better used for much more urgent problems.
There is also the potential that this change will increase waste. When people realize that such a low dollar amount triggers a special tax form, many folks will simply dispose of their used goods instead of giving them another life. It makes my family happy when our older possessions can bring someone else joy instead of being thrown in the trash. With all the effort we spend in New Hampshire to recycle and reduce what goes into our landfills, adding additional burdens to decreasing waste seems like the opposite of what we should be doing.
For all of these reasons, I urge Congress to make correcting this section of the American Rescue Plan a priority. Congressman Chris Pappas, joined by Congresswoman Annie Kuster and others, recently sent a letter to leaders in the House of Representatives asking for a commonsense fix. Increasing the threshold for online sales of goods will protect millions of casual online sellers from higher taxes and undue administrative burdens.