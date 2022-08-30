IN OUR household, we are registered independents and receive a lot of junk mail from both sides of the aisle. The other day we got a letter of desperation from Maggie Hassan, one of our U.S. Senators. Rarely in my life have I called someone an outright liar, but in this case, Sen. Hassan is an outright liar. Let’s look at some of the lies:
First, Hassan says that in New Hampshire we have an abortion ban. What? I didn’t know that. In the dictionary, ban means “to officially or legally prohibit.” Yes, it’s true we limit abortions to the first 24 weeks but that’s not “prohibiting” abortions. Saying we have an abortion ban because we don’t allow them after 24-weeks is akin to saying we have a ban on driving because we don’t allow driving over 70 mph.
Second, three times in the letter she says that Sen. Mitch McConnell is threatening a national ban on abortion. This is absolutely not true. A quick Google search for that phrase shows that he has never done so. The closest he’s ever come to that topic was when asked by a left-leaning reporter whether a national ban “is something worthy of a debate,” he said he “might indeed entertain the idea”.
This lie is doubly ingenuous because the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision was clear that the decision on abortion resides in the states, not in the federal government. A first-year law student would understand that even if Congress passed any kind of bill on abortion, it would be quickly ruled illegal by the Supreme Court. Surely, Sen. Hassan and her team have legal experts who understand this, so why the hyperbole and scare tactics?
Third, three times she refers to her opponents — all of them — as “extreme” and “anti-choice.” Really, what does that mean? As far as I can tell, the only choice she advocates is the right to an abortion. Does she want school choice? Nope, she’s adamantly against charter schools and vouchers. Does she want New Hampshire to control our own elections? Nope, she voted for the bill to nationalize election procedures that would have removed our ability to control our own elections. And she thinks you can buy any car you want so long as it’s electric. She’s the extreme one.
Lastly, her letter shows how completely out of touch she is about today’s issues. Her entire letter is about abortion as if it is the number one issue. It’s not even close. My electric bill from NHEC went up 70% this month. My pre-buy on oil for the winter was $3.099 last year and is $5.099 this year. As James Carville said to Bill Clinton, “It’s the economy, stupid!”
Why the lies? Is she really so desperate? Does she really think we’re that stupid? Is she really so out of touch that she doesn’t know what’s happening in the real world? Shame on you, Sen. Hassan.
