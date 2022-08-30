IN OUR household, we are registered independents and receive a lot of junk mail from both sides of the aisle. The other day we got a letter of desperation from Maggie Hassan, one of our U.S. Senators. Rarely in my life have I called someone an outright liar, but in this case, Sen. Hassan is an outright liar. Let’s look at some of the lies:

First, Hassan says that in New Hampshire we have an abortion ban. What? I didn’t know that. In the dictionary, ban means “to officially or legally prohibit.” Yes, it’s true we limit abortions to the first 24 weeks but that’s not “prohibiting” abortions. Saying we have an abortion ban because we don’t allow them after 24-weeks is akin to saying we have a ban on driving because we don’t allow driving over 70 mph.

Bob Hatcher lives in Thornton.

Sunday, August 28, 2022
Friday, August 26, 2022
Sen. Tom Sherman: Enshrine a woman’s right to choose in state law

Sen. Tom Sherman: Enshrine a woman’s right to choose in state law

AS A DOCTOR, I’ve sat with patients while I’ve given them terrible news. And sometimes, all I could do to help was sit and listen and hold their hand. They’re difficult conversations, difficult decisions, and in those decisions there’s no place for the government to get between a patient and…

Thursday, August 25, 2022
Kevin Sprague: Utility companies are enabling the green revolution

Kevin Sprague: Utility companies are enabling the green revolution

BACK IN THE DAYS of Thomas Edison, the electric system was originally designed to serve customer load in one direction. There were large, centralized energy producers and everyone else was a consumer of that energy, and all the equipment along the way was built with unidirectional purpose. E…

Steve McGuire: Four harbingers of our nation's apocalypse

Steve McGuire: Four harbingers of our nation's apocalypse

NEW HAMPSHIRE has its very own Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse — Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas. Together these four are following Kamikaze Joe Biden and his wingmen, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as they drive this country down the drain.

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Monday, August 22, 2022
Vikram Mansharamani: I was canceled

Vikram Mansharamani: I was canceled

THE IDEALS of the American Revolution are being replaced by a cultural revolution that is tearing America apart. Its foot soldiers push a new orthodoxy — a new state religion, really — one that tears down statues of George Washington, teaches our kids that America is racist, and tells them t…

Sunday, August 21, 2022
Friday, August 19, 2022
Richard Girard: Democrats can't dodge their record

Richard Girard: Democrats can't dodge their record

RECENTLY, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) co-authored a fairytale in which he and Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-Lebanon) attributed the state’s $430 million surplus to “(t)he federal dollars secured for us by our Democratic federal delegation …”

Thursday, August 18, 2022