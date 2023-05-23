I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.
Just look at the tragic suicide death of the 14 year old (yes 14!) child in Manchester on Wednesday.
Not even a welcoming and loving home life with involved parents will catch all emotionally distraught children, neither will a school system. So much responsibility, as well as politically levied limitations, are weighing down our educational systems. SB 272 would just layer on another responsibility that teachers are simply not prepared for.
I don’t know how many times I have read that pretty much all the requirements of the so-called “Parental Bill of Rights” bill are already in place. Despite this, many politicians — not teachers, educational administration or guidance staff — felt more needed to be done in the name of parental rights. But what about the student’s safety?
In an op-ed in last Thursday‘s New Hampshire Union Leader, Speaker of the House Sherman Packard and Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson mentioned that a majority of parents want SB 272. I wish he would state his source, the exact question(s) posed, the numbers showing for or against, and the numbers and types of correspondence (pro vs against) that he used to come up with that “majority are for” statement.
Republican leaders supporting this bill made “black box” comments about parents not knowing what goes in and comes out of public schools. My wife and I were actively involved in our children’s education. We both participated in parent-school events, actively took roles in the PTAs, actively engaged the school administration and teaching staff in many facets of our children’s schooling. We definitely knew what was going in and coming out.
Any parent who is concerned and interested in their child’s education does the same. What makes these representatives think that another bill mandating certain additional school responsibilities will foster an uninterested parent to change their behavior?
In objecting to an amendment that would have dropped “gender identity” from SB 272, Rep. Jim Kofalt, a Wilton Republican, said “This amendment says that parents can’t be trusted.”
Some can’t. “Outing” a student to many families (whether they be simply heavily religious, deeply opinionated, pigheaded, bigoted, or extremely homophobic) may not be the right action to take. Teachers may not know the full family dynamics of their students and outing a student could put that child in great danger at home. Does Rep. Kofalt truly know the dynamics of all the families in his neighborhood? How about even his next door neighbor?
One would hope that all students have warm, safe, and understanding families who would be open to learning about their child’s most inner thoughts. That is not the case.
