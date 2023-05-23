I READ with great satisfaction that SB 272 failed to pass last Thursday. Please understand that not every youngster or teenager lives in a welcoming, loving, understanding home environment. Not every parent is attuned to the needs (both emotional and physical) of their children.

Just look at the tragic suicide death of the 14 year old (yes 14!) child in Manchester on Wednesday.

Bob Katchen lives in Manchester.

Friday, May 19, 2023
Zoey Lackie: Small towns are not helping young families

“HOW MUCH does a house go for around here?” asked my father-in-law as he looked at me from across the small apartment living room. A Virginia native, who bought his first home in the 1990s and was unfamiliar with the current housing market.

Thursday, May 18, 2023
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Scott Gove: The most important delivery this summer for UPS

THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Claire Draucker: St. Anselm can do better.

AS A NURSING student at St. Anselm College in the late 1970s, I was gifted a nascent understanding of the meaning of social justice. It was only years later, of course, that I came to appreciate that this understanding was rooted in the Benedictine tradition and the school’s true commitment …

Roy Dennehy: Parents want some control back. SB 272 provides it

FIRST, I am very familiar with the details of the pending Parental Rights Bill (SB 272) coming up for a vote on Thursday in the New Hampshire House of Representatives (co-sponsored by Sen. Regina Birdsell). The state Senate recently passed this bill by a 14-10 vote, with every Democrat votin…

Monday, May 15, 2023
Howard Ray: Social Security is '3rd rail' of politics for a reason

IT’S PRESIDENTIAL primary season here in New Hampshire. Already, Republican politicians jockeying for the GOP nomination have started to make regular visits to the Granite State to pitch their policy platforms to voters. So far, their plans have sounded similar — lowering taxes, decreasing t…

Sunday, May 14, 2023