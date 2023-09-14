LAST JANUARY there were two stories in the news that caught my eye. One was a beautiful story about a surrendered baby who was received by a Florida Fire Department and adopted by the receiving firefighter, and the other was a tragic story in New Hampshire about a woman who could not easily seek help for a baby she just birthed outside in frigid 18°F temperatures.
The woman in New Hampshire is still being processed in our court system for endangering a newborn, and the adoptive mother in Florida is loving her surrendered baby while the birth mother remains free from prosecution.
There is a serious lesson in the tale of two babies for us, and so began my quest to see how other states protect moms and their babies in crisis who are not fortunate enough to be brought into our world under desirable conditions.
Twenty years ago New Hampshire passed its first Safe Haven law. For those who are not aware, it allows a mother in crisis to surrender her baby. However, our law is antiquated and out of touch in a world where we are restricting personal autonomy. Surrenders in our country are up and babies being found deceased have also increased.
We need to do better. Since 1999 the statistics we know:
Illegal infant abandonments: 1,610;
Babies found alive 608;
Babies found deceased 915 vs. 4,524 babies surrendered under a Safe Haven law (hrsa.gov).
Under our state’s current Safe Haven law, a safe haven is defined as a church that is attended by a person, a police or fire station that is attended by a person, or a 911 responder at an agreed transfer location.
The baby has to be not more than 7 days old, and handed directly to one of the above people, who have a right to ask the mother in crisis her identity. Under RSA 132-A:2, DCYF has the right to identify the parents and give the information to the police.
There are a few ways our lawmakers, in a non-partisan way, can update our law to reflect what other states are getting right to keep moms in crisis from prosecution, and babies safe and alive:
Place at least one “Safe Haven” sign visibly in every town, city, or unincorporated places near a first responder location, at a hospital/medical facility, or in front of the public high school;
Receive babies up to 60 day old;
Allow the verifiable mother, father, or direct family member the right to retrieve the baby within 21 days;
Allow no-contact autonomous drop-offs to secure newborn safety incubator boxes that are fully monitored 24 hours/day at a first responder location or hospital. Boxes should have a codeable tag that the mother can take should she want to retrieve the baby within 21 days, and information for free anonymous postpartum health care;
Add direct in-person drop locations to any public sector first responder personnel, such as a public college/university/high school nurse or campus police, rural health clinics, or long-term care facilities;
Allow a drop directly to N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families;
Allow DNA testing only after the baby reaches the age of 18 years, or requires genetic medical testing for a disease or illness;
All babies must immediately receive a coded confidential ankle bracelet with any known information at the time of surrender to track the baby for reclaiming the baby, and/or for Child Protective Services;
If a religious organization receives the baby, they must be under a medically licensed professional who has appropriate training in pediatric medical care.
These are just some of the ways we, as a state, can help protect mothers and babies in crisis. Do I wish we can get to a place where we have easily accessible free birth control so that we aren’t in this predicament, yes; but regardless of the fight for reproductive rights, we all have a duty to protect our most vulnerable. This is just one place were we should all be unified.
