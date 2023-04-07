THE RECENT op-ed by state Sen. Kevin Avard relative to gutting the balanced make-up of the New Hampshire Board of Manufactured Housing and expanding its jurisdiction missed the target.
SB 203 guts the membership of the board of manufactured housing and places the burden of resolving resident conflicts in resident-owned communities on the state. It allows the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund (the lender) to nominate a resident to the board; removes the member of the N.H. Bar Association and replaces it with a housing advocacy member; and it removes legislative participation on the board. This does not create a balanced board in our view.
SB 203 is a diversion. These are not pro-resident changes, they are pro-NHCLF changes. These changes will result in protecting NHCLF and its attempts to stifle resident voices and complaints to better allow it to continue luring residents into purchasing their parks as that directly benefits NHCLF.
SB 203 was sought by the NHCLF in response to SB 64, which creates a study committee on resident-owned manufactured housing park disputes and oversight of resident-owned manufactured housing parks. The goal of SB 64 is to develop a dispute resolution program at no expense to the state and determine if there is appropriate oversight of resident-owned communities.
We reside in Bear View Crossing Cooperative (BVCC) and we are opposed to SB 203. While many cooperatives in New Hampshire are in dire need of a dispute resolution program, SB 203 is not the answer. We have been working with many other resident-owned communities over the past three years to address this issue and have been opposed by the NHCLF every step of the way.
BVCC became a cooperative three years ago and in those years it has been led by three different sets of board of directors. Now our park is in financial shambles. In our view, we have experienced board members not following our bylaws and not applying the rules consistently to every resident. This is not unique to our community. Neighbor governing neighbor has been a disaster.
Why is appropriate oversight needed? Due to the fact that NHCLF is a lender. And because they are a non-profit they are not regulated by any federal or state agencies like other lenders are.
NHCLF lends money to residents so they can purchase their manufactured housing parks at high interest rates. The NHCLF “stands” up the park and then walks away, leaving residents with no experience running a multi-million-dollar corporation.
About two years ago, we became aware there were missing funds from our community. NHCLF’s response was to treat this as “water under the bridge” and directed us to start with a “clean slate” the next year. This guidance was not in the fiduciary interest of our community. We fought two years for a forensic audit and we were finally successful after the Attorney General’s Office directed NHCLF to do so. Based on the audit, it was determined BVCC was missing a lot of money.
In response, NHCLF directed our board to have our community vote on whether or not to report the missing funds. We found that disconcerting.
How could this happen? Each month, our board is required to submit our financials to NHCLF, but for two years, NHCLF didn’t review them. We feel that if NHCLF had done its job, they would have discovered the missing money sooner and mitigated the damage.
Please understand that not all residents in resident-owned communities wanted to purchase their parks. It does not take a majority of residents to vote to purchase a park. Isn’t that strange? For example, our park has 287 units and only 68 people voted to purchase the park. One would think that if NHCLF had a larger base of support to purchase a park it would run into fewer problems.
NHCLF has amassed a fortune over the years. Instead of putting them on the board of manufactured housing, it would be more effective for NHCLF to instead create and fund a mediation program for residents in resident-owned communities. If NHCLF is going to profit from residents purchasing their parks, it would be good business to assure they are better run and that conflicts get fairly resolved.
We urge legislators to kill SB 203 and support SB 64, which is working through the system to develop real solutions.
Bonnie Gawrys and Louise Rideout are residents of Bearview Crossing Community Coop in Allenstown.
