THE RECENT op-ed by state Sen. Kevin Avard relative to gutting the balanced make-up of the New Hampshire Board of Manufactured Housing and expanding its jurisdiction missed the target.

SB 203 guts the membership of the board of manufactured housing and places the burden of resolving resident conflicts in resident-owned communities on the state. It allows the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund (the lender) to nominate a resident to the board; removes the member of the N.H. Bar Association and replaces it with a housing advocacy member; and it removes legislative participation on the board. This does not create a balanced board in our view.

Bonnie Gawrys and Louise Rideout are residents of Bearview Crossing Community Coop in Allenstown.

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Russell Hodgkins: Normalization of deviance and the Tucker Carlson tapes

RECENTLY, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson released previously unseen tapes culled from the thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security footage taken on January 6th, 2021. This reignited controversy over that event. Many of the tapes show people benignly strolling through Capitol hallways…

Rep. Michael Cahill: Proposed budget undermines public education

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…

Monday, April 03, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023
Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: NH is leaving money to end hunger on the table

THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries…

Tuesday, March 28, 2023