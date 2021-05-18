CONTRARY to a popular slogan, the public and economic health of the Granite State runs on reliable clean drinking water and wastewater treatment. Every day we each use roughly 100 gallons of water. From your first cup of coffee to brushing your teeth before bed and every flush of the toilet in between, clean water is critical.
The people and equipment that provide your water 24/7 through times of pandemic and prosperity are so dependable and hidden that most of us take them for granted. However, there is a cost to bringing you safe drinking water and treating what goes down the drain to responsibly return it to the environment.
More than 550,000 New Hampshire residents (and many more visitors, who contribute to our state’s revenue) get their water from about 2,500 regulated public water supply systems. At the other end of the faucet, more than 1,000 miles of pipe direct the used water to one of 70 facilities for treatment. Much of this infrastructure is more than 30 years old and requires significant investment to meet demand, including treating contaminants such as PFAS and arsenic. In 2013, a state Senate report identified 10-year costs of nearly $2.6 billion to maintain our water infrastructure. Experts agree this number has only grown since then.
In New Hampshire, costs for public water are shared by ratepayers (you), the federal government, and the state. The FY 2022-2023 budget recently passed by the NH House of Representatives proposes to renege on the state’s legally required share by eliminating funds promised to cities and towns for State Aid Grants (SAG) by RSA 486. The SAG program reimburses a municipality 20% to 30% of eligible costs and interest on borrowing after the municipality, in partnership with the Department of Environmental Services (DES), fulfills their obligations and receives certification of substantial project completion.
Imagine approving a multi-million-dollar bond for a much-needed water project expecting the state to contribute its statutory share, only to have the state default on its share and leaving your town with a 20% to 30% cost increase. The legislative and executive branches have not fulfilled the state’s obligations since 2008, putting substantial financial strain on local projects and discouraged towns from undertaking much-needed work. Under the current House budget, this is about to happen again in 56 New Hampshire towns involving 160 approved projects.
As representatives of the professionals who provide safe drinking water and treat it for responsible return to the environment, we urge the NH Senate and House to restore the SAG program by amending Section 60 of HB 2 to include funding put forth in SB 127, Parts VII and VIII for water and wastewater facilities, and lifting the Dec. 31, 2019 SAG moratorium.
As a citizen of a state that relies on clean and safe water for our public and economic health, we urge you to contact your representatives in support of adequate funding for public water, as promised under RSA 486. Time is of the essence as final budget hearings are underway. You can locate your representatives and their contact information at www.Gencourt.State.NH.US. Thank you for running on water!