“It’s pretty bad right now in the veteran and Gold Star community.”

On Aug 18, a Marine with whom I served in Afghanistan sent me that troubling assessment of the war’s veterans and the families of those who died there. He’s the founder of a charity that connects veterans with each other to prevent suicide, maintains contact with many, is sensitive to their distress, and knew that the Taliban’s victory had heightened it.

I’ve previously written an article on this page that challenged readers to see veterans as strategic assets in their communities rather than as broken or heroes whose service is behind them. Today, I’m writing with a different focus: concern for hundreds of thousands of Afghanistan veterans and their families who are coming to grips with the devastating conclusion of that war, some of whom wonder if their service or sacrifice was in vain. I’m challenging readers to tell them what their service means to you. The 20th anniversary of 9/11 presents the occasion for it.

Like many Afghanistan veterans, I’ve seen that we often don’t know who among us needs help. It’s easy to be blind to their pain, or that of family members who grieve the loss of loved ones or suffer their injuries with them. And we don’t know how that has been exacerbated by the news of the last few weeks or the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that precipitated the war.

We know that 20,686 U.S. troops were Wounded In Action during the war, including the 15 Marines who were being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for injuries sustained at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) on Aug 26. We know that 2,325 U.S troops were killed throughout the war, including the soldier, Navy corpsman, and 11 Marines at HKIA on Aug 26. We know 13 next-of-kin were notified of those deaths between then and Aug 27. We know that the Marines’ next-of-kin were notified by Casualty Assistance Calls Officers (CACO) who traveled to their residences dressed in the Service A Uniform.

We don’t know how many Afghanistan veterans were silently injured, and suffer from long-term Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) or returned with mental health challenges with which they did not deploy. While experts estimate that than less than 20% of those who are traumatized suffer from long-term PTS, we don’t know how many of the more than 700,000 Afghanistan veterans experienced trauma. We don’t know how they have reacted to three weeks of viewing images of the Taliban claiming victory in a manner that no enemy of the U.S. has in half a century. As veterans of the second conflict in which the U.S. did not prevail, it’s reasonable to assume that many will need our support. We know from the experience of our only predecessors, Vietnam veterans (whose service many Afghanistan veterans revere), that affirming the cause for which veterans fought can be helpful. Or, we know at least that its absence can be fatal.

We don’t know how many spouses waited at windows in fear of a CACO’s arrival on Aug 26-27, or how many mothers jumped at the sound of every car door closing on the street outside. We don’t know how many did during the war’s other 7,267 days. And we don’t know how many family members will care for Afghanistan veterans and their injuries for the rest of their lives. It’s reasonable to assume that many families have strong feelings about the sacrifice of their loved one, the challenges of supporting them in Afghanistan or since their return, and especially after the Taliban’s victory. Those families deserve our support now, too.

In the coming months and years, there will be time for after-action reviews of the policy and its execution that led to this moment in our history. Right now, let’s focus on supporting Afghanistan veterans, their families, and Gold Star families. Of course, some veterans and families won’t want to talk about the war or its recent end. Others will jump at the chance. But, most will appreciate hearing that their service in Afghanistan means something to you. As uncomfortable as it may be, after years of silence surrounding America’s longest war, its painful final weeks, and in the days surrounding the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that led to it, this is the time to try.

To my fellow Afghanistan veterans, if you need help, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (Press 1) or text 838255. More people care about you and your service than you know. This is a hard time for a lot of us, and the best way to get through it is the same way we served in Afghanistan: by taking care of each other.

Brendan Finn is a Member of the State Veterans Council and a Marine Corps veteran who deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 as a Recon platoon commander and in 2014 in support of a special operations task force. He lives with his family in Newfields.

Wednesday, September 08, 2021
