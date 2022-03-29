LAST SEPTEMBER 11, I challenged readers of this page to reach out to Afghanistan veterans and their families to help those who were suffering after the war’s sudden and devastating conclusion. Since then, we’ve learned how much Afghanistan veterans were suffering at that time. We’ve also learned that veteran and service-member suicides didn’t increase during that period, but significantly decreased instead. Today, I’m expressing my gratitude to those of you who supported Afghanistan veterans when they most needed it, and I’m suggesting how we can expand on that success.
On August 18, three days after the Fall of Kabul, a Marine with whom I served in Afghanistan and the founder of a veterans’ nonprofit told me, “It’s pretty bad right now in the veteran and Gold Star community.” That was the first indication I received that Afghanistan veterans and the families of those who died there were suffering.
The empirical evidence that followed painted a grimmer picture of its extent. A week later, a survey of 1,250 Afghanistan veterans found that 75% of those with a history of mental health illness experienced increased symptoms of depression, 58% increased alcohol and drug use, and 64% had increased suicidal thoughts following the Taliban’s victory. The VA’s Veterans Crisis Line reported a 98% increase in texts in the two weeks after the fall of Kabul.
Amazingly, preliminary data indicate that the expected increase in veteran suicides didn’t materialize. Instead, veteran suicides decreased during that fiscal quarter: July-Sept. 2021. The VA and Department of Defense reported suicides by active-duty service-members and veterans treated by the Veterans Health Administration decreased by approximately 20% when compared to those of July-Sept. 2020. Comparing the same periods, active-duty service-member suicides decreased by 38%.
To all of you who reached out to Afghanistan veterans and their families, thank you. Initial signs indicate that you helped them to overcome their grief, anger, and despair. While we lack definitive evidence, what we know now supports that conclusion, as does logical reasoning. After years of troubling silence surrounding America’s longest war, it holds logically that your outreach would have had a profound impact on veterans and their families. It also holds that veterans of other wars who feel estranged would benefit from the same.
To all of you who wonder what else you can do to help, thank you all the more. Initial reports indicate that there were 376 suicides among active-duty service-members and veterans treated by the Veterans Health Administration from July-Sept. 2021. While that total represents an unexpected and significant decrease when compared to the same period a year earlier, especially in light of the distress many Afghanistan veterans experienced during that time, it’s also 376 too many. For the sake of the thousands of family members of those veterans and service members who will mourn them for the rest of their lives, we should summon the courage and compassion to do more.
What can you do? Try to connect with veterans and their families about their service, even if just by asking a follow-up question upon learning of it. Doing so can indicate your true level of interest better than immediately thanking them for their service, which tends to close the conversation. Here are a few examples, which I hope will seem like questions you’d be comfortable asking most people in a casual conversation: What was your job? How many years did you serve? Would you do it again? What are you excited about next? How can what you learned help us to solve a problem in our community?
Those may read like commonplace suggestions, but they are exceedingly uncommon in practice. Most veterans and service members will tell you they only hear them from other veterans, service members, and their families. Of course, the extent to which veterans and their families will engage those questions will vary widely. But I think most will feel surprise and gratitude at the attempt to connect (some may actually show it).
As the civilian-military divide grows, and the silence around military service and forgotten wars grows with it, civilians who are willing to engage with veterans and their families about their service, even in the simplest manner, have the power to offer them a sense of connection, peace, and healing. Some of you did so in August and September after the Taliban’s victory, and the benefit speaks for itself. So does the need to continue.
To my fellow veterans, if you need help, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (Press 1) or text 838255. More people care about you and your service than you know.