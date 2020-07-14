AS MANY New Hampshire veterans likely did, I found The Washington Post’s inaccurate claims that one of our war heroes “embellished his service record” and used “photo trickery to hoodwink local reporters” disturbing. An article published last week begins, “Ron Bolduc, running for Senate in New Hampshire, released an ad that uses misleading photos to embellish his military credentials.” That opening, which misreports the first name of Stratham’s Brigadier General (BG) Donald Bolduc, U.S. Army (Retired), is indicative of the inaccuracies that followed.
The article claims that a TV ad released by BG Bolduc’s U.S. Senate campaign implies that he was one of the Special Forces soldiers who deployed to Afghanistan a month after 9/11 with Operational Detachment Alpha (ODA) 595. As the author accurately explains, the remarkable success of ODA 595 in enabling the Northern Alliance to defeat the Taliban and seize Mazar-e-Sharif was dramatized in the 2018 movie, 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers. However, the author inaccurately claims that BG Bolduc implied that he was among them. In fact, in 2019, BG Bolduc stated, “We did everything they did in the movie, but in the south.”
Rather than relaying that eminently clear explanation, the author accuses BG Bolduc of falsely claiming otherwise, and holds him responsible for each instance of New Hampshire media’s description of him either as an ODA 595 veteran or a subject of the 2018 movie. The author proceeds to make a bizarre case that BG Bolduc’s campaign cropped and yellowed a picture of him riding on horseback in Afghanistan to create the illusion that it dates from 2001, instead of 2011. Of course, the author offers no evidence to support that serious accusation; perhaps we are expected to accept the author’s speculation based on his ability to intuit intent from an unspecified “forensic examination.”
The author does cite three books that describe military operations in Southern Afghanistan from 2001-2006, which do not mention soldiers riding on horseback. Rather than accepting that very few Special Operations Forces (SOF) missions ever receive a comprehensive accounting in the public domain due to their sensitive nature, the author concludes that BG Bolduc lied about his service. It seems, to The Washington Post, this war hero is guilty until proven innocent.
Perhaps most remarkably, the author notes parenthetically, “Another Bolduc video, from April 2020, calls him ‘an original horse soldier — one of the lions of Kandahar.’ The geography may be lost on most viewers.’” Rather than acknowledging that BG Bolduc once again specified the location of his service in Afghanistan following 9/11, the author cites BG Bolduc’s failure to note the distance between Kandahar, the Taliban’s place of origin, and Mazar-e-Sharif as further evidence of his deception. It seems to have never occurred to the author that BG Bolduc would assume voters value Special Forces’ service after 9/11 in both regions equally.
The author acknowledges that BG Bolduc deployed to Kandahar with a SOF unit in November 2001, is pictured riding on horseback in Afghanistan, deployed to Afghanistan 10 times, and was awarded the Bronze Star five times. Given those facts, the lack of evidence to the contrary, and BG Bolduc’s clear explanation that he didn’t deploy with ODA 595, shouldn’t we give his account of his service the benefit of the doubt? Whether you support his candidacy for Senate, his primary opponent’s, or his prospective general election opponent’s, BG Bolduc has earned that at least.
More importantly, New Hampshire voters deserve better than this article gives them. When journalists ask questions about the military service of political candidates, they’re doing their jobs and a public service. However, rather than ask questions, the author of last week’s article gives answers with certainty that are products of partial information and faulty assumptions, and which ignore evidence and more plausible explanations.
Unlike the author, I’ll do him the courtesy of not assuming he intended to use “trickery” to “hoodwink” New Hampshire voters or “embellish” a weak argument. Perhaps his reporting will benefit from the example of some New Hampshire civility.