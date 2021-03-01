WE ALL now know the most severe, fatal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic struck facility-based long-term care. The emotional consequences of this will far outlast any semblance of normalcy restored by vaccination.

Death is not uncommon in long-term care, but no one had seen death like this. And residents experienced dreadful social isolation due to public health restrictions that kept visitors out, even spouses, and for a long time largely confined residents to their rooms as communal dining and group activities were not permitted.

Facility censuses dipped dramatically as facilities set aside space for quarantining and were cautious about admissions due to COVID-19 risk. The cessation, and slow resumption, of elective procedures also meant fewer hospital discharges for rehabilitation under Medicare. A March 2020 congressional report documented that Medicare, pre-pandemic, was the only thing keeping nursing home care (barely) afloat as most states knowingly underfund care payments for residents on Medicaid.

As the pandemic struck, most states improved their Medicaid rates, a decision made easier by a 6.2% increase in the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage during the public health emergency. To illustrate, the federal government normally picks up 50% of the cost of what New Hampshire spends on nursing home care. Now it picks up 56.2 percent.

However, in New Hampshire this extra federal money has only been passed along as part of the match drawn by a Nursing Facility Quality Assessment (NFQA) that facilities themselves pay. It had to be because under state law any federal matching funds on the NFQA must be used for care as quarterly Medicaid Quality Incentive Program payments.

In effect, in New Hampshire this amounts to just a few dollars a day, compared to, for example, the $20-a-day Medicaid rate increase Alabama adopted to assist besieged nursing home care, with another one-time Medicaid payment for cleaning. In addition to all that, Governor Kay Ivey gave Alabama nursing homes $50 million from the one-time federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding states received. Here long-term care providers of all types split $30 million in such funding.

There were some welcome innovations here in New Hampshire, such as the Long Term Care Stabilization wage stipends that Governor Chris Sununu authorized using CARES funds — these ran from April through July, and again for six weeks at the end of 2020. However, with 30.8% of New Hampshire nursing homes reporting a frontline caregiving staff shortage in December, compared to 2% of Massachusetts facilities, we are losing our workers to Massachusetts — which also raised Medicaid rates significantly, as did other New England states.

The proposed two-year New Hampshire budget would not add any Medicaid rate increase to that which already occurred January 1 under the current budget. Given the terrible financial repercussions of COVID-19, we cannot fail to provide an increase that keeps pace with inflation, let alone the extraordinary costs associated with the pandemic — such as wage incentives, temporary staffing agencies engaged in price-hike piracy when facilities cannot find permanent staff, and personal protective equipment costs that soared. Our staff heroes are exhausted by this pandemic, and their heroism should be recognized by Medicaid reimbursement.

Whatever the final New Hampshire state budget is, it should at least, for a state with perhaps the oldest nursing home population, be as enlightened as Alabama’s.

Brendan Williams is the president/CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Bedford.

Sunday, February 28, 2021
Friday, February 26, 2021
Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy
Op-eds

Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy

I AM a cardiology nurse practitioner in this state and am married to a 5th grade science teacher. I cannot stay silent any longer after Governor Chris Sununu signed an “executive order” to force teachers to teach in person at least 2 days per week. This is so clearly a political ploy and an …

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Michael L. Fischler:  Serve a higher good, create unity
Op-eds

Michael L. Fischler:  Serve a higher good, create unity

AFTER WITNESSING the bitterness associated with our presidential election, the Capitol’s storming, the fallout from our recent impeachment proceedings, our nation’s COVID-related blaming and suffering, the cost to our relationships from political polarization, and our new president’s call fo…

Op-eds

Corinne Dodge: For the People Act returns power back to the people

I WAS BORN right after World War II. It was a time of extreme optimism, confidence and hope. As I grew into adulthood, many in my generation, myself included, were naïve enough to think we could take democracy for granted. We were lulled into complacency by believing that democracy, at least…

Monday, February 22, 2021
Op-eds

Jack Kenny: School board creates transgender dilemma

THE Manchester Board of School Committee, with its overwhelming vote (10-2-2) to grant autonomy to students to decide and define their own gender, has created a dilemma for morally and religiously conservative parents who have children in the city’s public schools.

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly
Op-eds

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly

IN 2019, the state Legislature and Governor Chris Sununu passed the bipartisan Community Power Law (RSA-53E) that advanced New Hampshire to the forefront of electrical system deregulation in the United States. RSA-53E removed the monopoly on those energy system functions that are not a “natu…

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack

WHEN then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, needed solutions to the public health fear created by PFAS exposure in Merrimack’s drinking water, she embraced an idea from Republican Town Council Member Bill Boyd. His idea was to have the Department of Health and Human Services perform a limited …

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s first-in-the-nation (FITN) presidential primary is under heavy scrutiny. A major argument against FITN is New Hampshire’s lack of racial diversity. We are a small state, and, according to the 2010 census, 89% of our residents are White, whereas the U.S. as a whole is 60% Whit…

Friday, February 19, 2021
Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination

ON JAN. 25, 2021, the Manchester Board of School Committee adopted a policy regarding “transgendered and gender non-conforming” students. On Feb. 8, 2021, it defeated Committeeman Arthur Beaudry’s motion to reconsider. After both votes, Mayor Joyce Craig issued statements praising the board …

Thursday, February 18, 2021
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education
Op-eds

John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education

PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION in New Hampshire and nationwide is facing great challenges. Student enrollment is declining, and current demographic trends suggest the problem will only worsen in the years ahead. Costs are rising, and institutions of all sizes and disciplines are working to control …

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic
Op-eds

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic

I MARRIED a pro-vaxxer, which is good to know after all these years — we never discussed vaccines during courtship — and in addition to her respect for science, she has the patience to track down clinics online and spend time on Hold and so now I am vaccinated. I sat for fifteen minutes so t…