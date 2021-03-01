WE ALL now know the most severe, fatal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic struck facility-based long-term care. The emotional consequences of this will far outlast any semblance of normalcy restored by vaccination.
Death is not uncommon in long-term care, but no one had seen death like this. And residents experienced dreadful social isolation due to public health restrictions that kept visitors out, even spouses, and for a long time largely confined residents to their rooms as communal dining and group activities were not permitted.
Facility censuses dipped dramatically as facilities set aside space for quarantining and were cautious about admissions due to COVID-19 risk. The cessation, and slow resumption, of elective procedures also meant fewer hospital discharges for rehabilitation under Medicare. A March 2020 congressional report documented that Medicare, pre-pandemic, was the only thing keeping nursing home care (barely) afloat as most states knowingly underfund care payments for residents on Medicaid.
As the pandemic struck, most states improved their Medicaid rates, a decision made easier by a 6.2% increase in the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage during the public health emergency. To illustrate, the federal government normally picks up 50% of the cost of what New Hampshire spends on nursing home care. Now it picks up 56.2 percent.
However, in New Hampshire this extra federal money has only been passed along as part of the match drawn by a Nursing Facility Quality Assessment (NFQA) that facilities themselves pay. It had to be because under state law any federal matching funds on the NFQA must be used for care as quarterly Medicaid Quality Incentive Program payments.
In effect, in New Hampshire this amounts to just a few dollars a day, compared to, for example, the $20-a-day Medicaid rate increase Alabama adopted to assist besieged nursing home care, with another one-time Medicaid payment for cleaning. In addition to all that, Governor Kay Ivey gave Alabama nursing homes $50 million from the one-time federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding states received. Here long-term care providers of all types split $30 million in such funding.
There were some welcome innovations here in New Hampshire, such as the Long Term Care Stabilization wage stipends that Governor Chris Sununu authorized using CARES funds — these ran from April through July, and again for six weeks at the end of 2020. However, with 30.8% of New Hampshire nursing homes reporting a frontline caregiving staff shortage in December, compared to 2% of Massachusetts facilities, we are losing our workers to Massachusetts — which also raised Medicaid rates significantly, as did other New England states.
The proposed two-year New Hampshire budget would not add any Medicaid rate increase to that which already occurred January 1 under the current budget. Given the terrible financial repercussions of COVID-19, we cannot fail to provide an increase that keeps pace with inflation, let alone the extraordinary costs associated with the pandemic — such as wage incentives, temporary staffing agencies engaged in price-hike piracy when facilities cannot find permanent staff, and personal protective equipment costs that soared. Our staff heroes are exhausted by this pandemic, and their heroism should be recognized by Medicaid reimbursement.
Whatever the final New Hampshire state budget is, it should at least, for a state with perhaps the oldest nursing home population, be as enlightened as Alabama’s.