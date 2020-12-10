INNUMERABLE EVENTS should have revealed the fragile state of our long-term care system before, and during, the COVID-19 pandemic, but the New Hampshire Veterans Home has drawn special attention.
Like county and private facilities before it, the Veterans Home suffered staffing consequences of an outbreak. In the case of the Veterans Home, 45 staff members tested positive and the facility put out a public call for licensed staff.
A licensed nursing assistant (LNA) can start out for as little as $13.86 at the Veterans Home. That’s a poverty wage, but, believe it or not, state-paid LNAs are on a better track than most LNAs in county or private Medicaid-contracting nursing homes.
With overtime a state-paid LNA can earn up to $19.50 an hour. Nine miles from the Veterans Home, Merrimack County’s nursing home can offer LNAs between $14.25 and $16.04 an hour. In Manchester a private nonprofit facility advertises wages of $12.50 to $16 an hour. New England’s worst funding gap between Medicaid care costs and state reimbursement compresses wages, and the Veterans Home is, at least, fortunate to be outside that reimbursement system.
Is it any wonder that our state saw a net loss of 1,276 LNAs between June 2018 and May 2020? To ignore the gender dynamics would be to ignore the obvious. According to the Paraprofessional Health Institute, 92% of nursing assistants working in nursing homes are women. Forty-five percent are 34 or younger, a group most likely to have child care concerns — concerns exacerbated by the pandemic and in many cases remote learning.
The plight of the Veterans Home symbolizes how our federal government has mishandled the pandemic to the extent even government-run facilities have been plunged into crisis. All nursing homes serve veterans, but have we really become a society where even in a veterans-only facility we now struggle to serve those who served our country?
The horrors at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home run by Massachusetts prompted a 174-page report. The merger of two locked dementia units meant 40 veterans were crowded into space for 25, for example, turning confined quarters into a petri dish for COVID-19. In Pennsylvania at the state-run Southeastern Veterans’ Center, residents were reportedly given hydroxychloroquine -– the quack cure promoted by President Donald Trump and others -– whether or not they had COVID-19. Indeed, the county coroner found at least 11 dead residents given hydroxychloroquine were not tested for COVID-19.
With no national strategy, states have been left to fend for themselves. Unlike those tragedies elsewhere, here I have no reason to lack faith in Commandant Margaret D. LaBrecque of the Veterans Home, just prayers and sympathy for her and her team. And I have much praise for the state’s long-term care response to the COVID-19 pandemic . . . within the means available to it. But whether it comes through the state budget or additional federal investment and relief, the lessons of COVID-19 prove we must expand those “means” (i.e., long-term care funding).
That New Hampshire leads the nation in the proportion of deaths occurring in nursing home care is a function of having the nation’s oldest nursing home care population, not state or provider failures. But what are we to learn from this ongoing tragedy? In the overheated Twitterverse we now live in, many just hurl blame. But the longtime devaluing of long-term care –- the frail and elderly and those who serve them –- is a collective and national shame. Collectively we must pledge to do better.