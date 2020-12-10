INNUMERABLE EVENTS should have revealed the fragile state of our long-term care system before, and during, the COVID-19 pandemic, but the New Hampshire Veterans Home has drawn special attention.

Like county and private facilities before it, the Veterans Home suffered staffing consequences of an outbreak. In the case of the Veterans Home, 45 staff members tested positive and the facility put out a public call for licensed staff.

A licensed nursing assistant (LNA) can start out for as little as $13.86 at the Veterans Home. That’s a poverty wage, but, believe it or not, state-paid LNAs are on a better track than most LNAs in county or private Medicaid-contracting nursing homes.

With overtime a state-paid LNA can earn up to $19.50 an hour. Nine miles from the Veterans Home, Merrimack County’s nursing home can offer LNAs between $14.25 and $16.04 an hour. In Manchester a private nonprofit facility advertises wages of $12.50 to $16 an hour. New England’s worst funding gap between Medicaid care costs and state reimbursement compresses wages, and the Veterans Home is, at least, fortunate to be outside that reimbursement system.

Is it any wonder that our state saw a net loss of 1,276 LNAs between June 2018 and May 2020? To ignore the gender dynamics would be to ignore the obvious. According to the Paraprofessional Health Institute, 92% of nursing assistants working in nursing homes are women. Forty-five percent are 34 or younger, a group most likely to have child care concerns — concerns exacerbated by the pandemic and in many cases remote learning.

The plight of the Veterans Home symbolizes how our federal government has mishandled the pandemic to the extent even government-run facilities have been plunged into crisis. All nursing homes serve veterans, but have we really become a society where even in a veterans-only facility we now struggle to serve those who served our country?

The horrors at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home run by Massachusetts prompted a 174-page report. The merger of two locked dementia units meant 40 veterans were crowded into space for 25, for example, turning confined quarters into a petri dish for COVID-19. In Pennsylvania at the state-run Southeastern Veterans’ Center, residents were reportedly given hydroxychloroquine -– the quack cure promoted by President Donald Trump and others -– whether or not they had COVID-19. Indeed, the county coroner found at least 11 dead residents given hydroxychloroquine were not tested for COVID-19.

With no national strategy, states have been left to fend for themselves. Unlike those tragedies elsewhere, here I have no reason to lack faith in Commandant Margaret D. LaBrecque of the Veterans Home, just prayers and sympathy for her and her team. And I have much praise for the state’s long-term care response to the COVID-19 pandemic . . . within the means available to it. But whether it comes through the state budget or additional federal investment and relief, the lessons of COVID-19 prove we must expand those “means” (i.e., long-term care funding).

That New Hampshire leads the nation in the proportion of deaths occurring in nursing home care is a function of having the nation’s oldest nursing home care population, not state or provider failures. But what are we to learn from this ongoing tragedy? In the overheated Twitterverse we now live in, many just hurl blame. But the longtime devaluing of long-term care –- the frail and elderly and those who serve them –- is a collective and national shame. Collectively we must pledge to do better.

Bedford resident Brendan Williams is the president/CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association.

Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Annika Stanley-Smith: Dealing with COVID-19 the New Hampshire way
Op-eds

Annika Stanley-Smith: Dealing with COVID-19 the New Hampshire way

COVID-19 has affected all of us and created significant challenges. Fortunately, New Hampshire has a long history of community involvement and coming together to solve problems, particularly during difficult times like we are experiencing today. We have been honored to work with a group of N…

Monday, December 07, 2020
Op-eds

Ted Menswar Jr.: To mask or not to mask...the ridiculous debate

THE HEADLINE “7 GOP conservatives seek impeachment probe of Sununu” (UL – 25/20) did what it was supposed to. The title grabbed my attention by stunning me then confusing me. However, after reading the article’s content, a third emotion visited me, one that I had experienced referent to this…

Dr. Tom Sherman: A doctor’s perspective of COVID-19 in NH
Op-eds

Dr. Tom Sherman: A doctor’s perspective of COVID-19 in NH

I WAS THRILLED to hear the news last week that there appear to be two effective vaccines on the horizon against COVID-19. But, as a physician, I know that these vaccines will not be available to the general public tomorrow. Approval needs to come from the FDA followed by distribution to the …

Sunday, December 06, 2020
Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State
Op-eds

Cliff Maloney: Inside the 'liberty wave' that swept the Granite State

  • Updated

WITHOUT QUESTION, this election season has given everyone plenty to get emotional about. Between a monsoon of questions surrounding the nation’s highest elections, another two years of a bitterly divided Congress, and a country every bit as tense as it’s ever been, it seems as though the pre…

Francois Cadiou: NH must help end stigma against migraine sufferers
Op-eds

Francois Cadiou: NH must help end stigma against migraine sufferers

  • Updated

FOR THE nearly 39 million Americans who suffer from debilitating migraines, stigma is nothing new. Despite the fact that they struggle with a chronic neurological disease that is the sixth-most disabling illness in the world and is more common than asthma, diabetes, and epilepsy combined, mi…

Thursday, December 03, 2020
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Jay Bolduc: Riskiest gatherings aren't in restaurants
Op-eds

Jay Bolduc: Riskiest gatherings aren't in restaurants

CONGREGATE SETTINGS is the term public health officials use to describe the places where people meet, and where community spread takes place. Many people incorrectly assume the riskiest gathering places must be public-facing, such as schools, polling places, churches, and restaurants. And si…

Sen. Jeanne Dietsch: Is this what voters wanted?
Op-eds

Sen. Jeanne Dietsch: Is this what voters wanted?

FOR YEARS in New Hampshire, shared government held free-market conservative priorities at bay. Now that Republicans control all, the floodgates are open. The results may surprise people who did not realize they were voting for dramatic change.

Monday, November 30, 2020
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Friday, November 27, 2020
+4
Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea
Op-eds

Vana Kim: 'The Great Stone Face' reappears in South Korea

NATHANIEL HAWTHORNE’s short story “The Great Stone Face” (bit.ly/3m95irK) was published in Korean middle school language textbooks between 1975 and 1988. The Korean children who grew up reading Hawthorne’s story are now in their 40’s and 50’s. Many of them were devastated to hear about the c…