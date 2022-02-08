THE NEWS THAT the Biden administration had diverted $7 billion from the congressionally appropriated Provider Relief Fund to buy vaccines was disappointing, but not shocking. The Trump administration also siphoned $10 billion from that fund toward Operation Warp Speed.
Don’t get me wrong: Vaccines and vaccine development are essential tools in combating COVID-19. I have no doubt that an awful recent breakthrough case of COVID-19 would have hospitalized me but for the fact that I’m vaccinated. But the fact that $17 billion went to drugmakers instead of providers struggling with pandemic costs only worsens the toll upon those on the pandemic’s frontlines.
On March 13, 2020, the federal government ordered visitors barred from nursing homes and forbade communal dining and group activities. From that date to today the stock of Moderna has risen more than 800 percent. While the restrictions upon nursing homes have been lifted, the contrast in fortunes is evident.
Nationally, roughly 400,000 workers have left the employ of long-term care facilities since March 2020. Over half were employed by nursing homes. In some states, the National Guard is staffing nursing homes.
Based on federal data, New Hampshire nursing homes had an occupancy of 87.3% in 2019, which is now around 75%. Facilities work hard to maintain quality for those they are serving: As of December 8, 2021, federal data showed that direct care hours per patient day were higher in New Hampshire than any New England state other than Maine.
Yet, to an impossible degree, maintaining such staffing has required the use of predatory staffing agencies, largely based out-of-state. Federal intervention has been requested in the face of rampant price-gouging, by both provider and nurse advocates, and by 195 U.S. House members of both parties — including New Hampshire’s — led by Vermont Rep. Peter Welch.
To maintain staffing is not the same as increasing it, which is why facilities with so many empty beds are turning away prospective residents. That is a recipe for bankruptcy.
Compliance with the federal vaccine mandate upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court will exacerbate staffing challenges for some providers in vaccine-resistant areas. As of January 23, federal data showed that 92.47% of our state’s nursing home workers were vaccinated. To lose even a single vaccine-resistant worker, let alone several, amidst a workforce crisis so severe that administrators are assisting in tray service for residents will not improve the ability to build capacity.
Given the raids on the Provider Relief Fund, direct federal aid has been woefully inadequate. Long-term care facilities only serve our most vulnerable citizens, after all. They do not enjoy the status of airlines, which received $54 billion and can cancel flights on a whim. Facilities cannot cancel care. Thus, if it were not for the past use by Governor Chris Sununu of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to save care we would have seen a wave of facility closures.
The governor, who has had bipartisan support in his efforts to support long-term care, is to be thanked. But surviving is not thriving, regrettably, and facilities are on the brink.
In Concord, bipartisan legislation, Senate Bill 412, would implement a Medicaid rate increase that legislators had intended to grant last July 1. The bill has already passed out of the Senate unanimously. It must pass into law, and it must be augmented by additional CARES Act funds for providers, or funding from the American Rescue Plan Act dollars the state received.
This is not a crisis of the state’s making, but only the state can fix it. The federal government is missing in action.