IN HIS FIRST State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden made no mention of the heroism of health care workers in general, let alone those working in nursing homes specifically, which could have offered at least a rhetorical boost for a demoralized workforce. It was a conspicuous omission, as the nation will soon pass a million deaths from COVID-19.

Instead of saluting those on the frontline of combatting a deadly virus, President Biden bizarrely took aim at nursing home care — demagoguing about “Wall Street” ownership and broadly asserting “costs have gone up.”

Care costs have, of course, gone up, but they’re just as underfunded by Medicaid payments as pre-pandemic costs were. If the president really understood long-term care, he might ask what incentive there is to raise costs if you just lose more money.

Further, the president would add to unpaid costs by imposing a devastating new regulatory regime on health care’s most regulated sector –- including forcing the hire of more nursing staff without an adequate funding guarantee.

Consider this context. A national accounting firm found it most likely that nursing homes would have a negative 4.8% operating margin this year. That signals the probability of widespread facility closures. Unlike care providers, only the federal government can continually operate in the red.

Among the negative factors the accounting firm identified was explosive growth in contracted nursing costs. National nurse staffing agencies are being used because nursing homes — despite the biggest pandemic pay increases of any health care sector — cannot find homegrown staff. Their own staff are often hired away by the national agencies, which, in turn, offer the same worker back to the facility at a premium. This is a road to extinction. One national agency reporting earnings last month noted a 1,149% increase in net income.

Consider the price-gouging hourly rates three facilities are being quoted for licensed nursing assistants: $34 in Manchester; $46 in the Lakes Region; and $60 in the Nashua area. Yet even those exorbitant figures are deceptive. Facilities must pay more just to get agency staff to commit. And agencies charging more if you have even one resident asymptomatic with COVID-19 is a common tactic.

Calling such predatory practices “unsustainable” for health care providers footing the bills, 195 members of the U.S. House signed a letter urging the Biden administration to “prevent conduct that is exacerbating the shortage of nurses and straining the health care system.”

The Biden administration ignored the letter. If its effort to force the hiring of more nursing staff is successful, then New Hampshire nursing homes will be even more at the mercy of the unchecked excesses of national staffing agencies.

Thinking of my family-owned member facilities struggling to survive, I cannot imagine a crueler attack on a besieged sector than the broad brush that President Biden painted it with, or a darker future for a state with the second-oldest median age.

Unlike the Biden administration, state policymakers are aware of the crisis facing nursing home care. Governor Chris Sununu, with bipartisan support, has given out grants through Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. More relief, regrettably, is crucially necessary — likely through American Rescue Plan Act funds the state received.

There are some good legislative efforts afoot in Concord, including a bill to grant nursing homes a Medicaid increase legislators intended for last July, and a bill to resurrect wage stipends for frontline workers in Medicaid long-term care settings that Gov. Sununu temporarily authorized in 2020. While the latter bill may not pass due to cost, it is urgent that a creative approach be found to assist providers in recruiting, and retaining, their own workers.

Dover resident Brendan Williams is the president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association.

