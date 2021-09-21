THERE ARE more job openings than unemployed Americans. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a reassessment of how we work, and where we choose to work. Beginning in September 2020, according to federal data, those quitting health care and social service jobs reached levels not seen since March 2001, during a recession. An all-time high in such “quits” was reached this spring.
Some hoped the pandemic would inspire vocational interest in health care generally, as the number of medical school applicants rose by 18% last year. Alas, enthusiasm was confined to future doctors. For those on the front lines, licensed nursing staff, the pandemic has brought unrelieved stress and burnout, whether in hospitals or nursing homes. You see a light at the end of the tunnel and then something like the delta variant makes that tunnel seemingly endless.
Things are tough everywhere. In providing $116.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to nursing homes, including $30.8 million toward staff costs alone, the state of Arkansas noted that “[o]vertime has increased considerably, and facilities are covering a variety of costs to maintain high staffing throughout the day.” Georgia’s nursing homes are asking for $347 million in ARPA funding. Pennsylvania’s Republican legislature allocated $247 million in ARPA funding to nursing home care in a budget signed by that state’s Democratic governor.
In New Hampshire, our staffing crisis is even more dire than in those states, because we are tied for the nation’s third-lowest unemployment rate. What is good news for workers has, for employers, created a perfect storm of service sector job competition. Remember when “$15 Now!” was a rallying cry? Now retailers are starting hourly employees at that much, or more, an amount higher than the posted starting wages of licensed nursing assistants in some nursing homes forced to live within Medicaid reimbursement means — $12.76 for one county home — and certainly higher than what facilities can afford for dietary, housekeeping and maintenance staff. Facilities are spending into the red simply to hold onto what staff they still have.
Under federal law, any nursing home “must provide services and activities to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of each resident in accordance with a written plan of care.” If you do not have the staff to responsibly meet that mandate for a prospective resident, you must turn him or her away. That is happening.
Nursing homes throughout New Hampshire are setting admissions caps below their capacity. This is disrupting an interdependent healthcare system, where hospitals need to discharge to nursing homes, and some in home-and-community-based settings need to transition, at least temporarily, to a higher care level.
The staffing crunch will intensify, with the Biden administration soon requiring nursing homes to mandate staff vaccination. While achieving universal vaccination is a laudable goal, and we are proud to have one of the nation’s highest nursing home staff vaccination rates at 78% (Florida, for example, is at 50%), that still leaves many vaccine-resistant nursing home workers who will move on. This will lead to even more denied admissions.
The only hope, in the face of this existential crisis, is that the state will again rise to the occasion and provide ARPA assistance, just as it kept long-term care afloat in 2020 with critical Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.