THE FEDERAL government lumps residential care facilities and nursing homes together for labor statistics, and as of March there were still over 400,000 fewer employees nationally than in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact long-term care with special cruelty.
Soon two Medicaid-contracting assisted living facilities in New Hampshire will have closed due to pandemic-fueled staffing concerns. Both were family-owned. The latest is Friendship Manor in New Ipswich, which has been operated by Cindy and Gary Cahoon for 37 years. It has been a long-term care facility at least since 1952. It follows Rose Haven Assisted Living in Merrimack, which closed in 2020 after being open three decades under the same family.
These closures, displacing residents and staff alike, are harbingers of what is to come.
Nursing home closures are imminent. Our state’s robust economy made staffing challenging even prior to the pandemic. Matters are unimaginably worse now. Nursing homes have provided greater salary increases than any other health care sector during the pandemic, according to a study funded by the National Institute on Aging. Yet it is still impossible to compete with the red-hot service economy. After all, our means are limited by Medicaid reimbursement, and the licensed workers you need simply do not exist.
According to a national survey, New Hampshire has the 7th-highest percentage of nursing homes with staffing shortages — and is not far from being worst off. The rate of facilities with staff shortages was almost six times higher here than in Massachusetts, which has steadily invested state funds and COVID-19 federal relief into nursing home staffing.
National staffing agencies have rushed to take advantage, with lucrative results. One reported a 1,100% increase in its net income year-over-year. As a veteran administrator of one family-owned nursing home told me, “These agencies are destroying the foundation of long-term care.”
To just maintain staffing, nursing homes and hospitals have no choice but to pay these agencies whatever they demand, and once in your facility they try to recruit away your own staff. It becomes a study in attrition. The state itself has responsibly taken 15% of beds offline at the New Hampshire Hospital because it cannot staff them to the level it needs to deliver quality care.
Where do we go from here?
For a nursing home, when government is paying the bills for most of your care, through Medicaid and Medicare, you cannot pass along extraordinary costs as would any other business. The Biden administration ignored a letter from almost 200 U.S. House members asking it to address predatory staffing agency price-gouging. Instead, it proposed a net $320 million Medicare funding decrease for nursing home care beginning October 1. While there would be no good time for a Medicare cut, there could not be a more unconscionable time than now.
In Concord, legislators have worked in a bipartisan fashion to effectuate a 5% Medicaid funding increase for nursing home care in the current two-year budget. While greatly appreciated, the increase will be completely outpaced by costs. And for providers, those costs include not only exorbitant increases for staffing, but also the effects of the worst Consumer Price Index inflation in four decades — the price of meat and eggs alone is up almost 14% year over year. The situation could not be more desperate.
Providers, and those they employ and serve, are counting on policymakers to avert disaster with American Rescue Plan Act funds as they have in other states, and as our state admirably assisted using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act funding in the past two years.