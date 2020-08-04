GOVERNOR Sununu’s State of the State Address on February 13 now feels like a lifetime ago. In that speech, he announced the formation of a working group, led by the new commissioner of Health and Human Services, Lori Shibinette, “to get long-term care back on track in New Hampshire.”

Two weeks later the first COVID-19 nursing home death occurred in the state of Washington as the virus began its nightmarish spread across the United States.

By March 13 the federal government had banned visitation, communal dining and group activities in the nation’s nursing homes.

The pandemic compounded a preexisting crisis facing long-term care that Gov. Sununu alluded to in his State of the State Address. With New England’s worst gap between Medicaid payments and costs depressing wages, it was already hard to convince people to work for Medicaid providers. Even when the economy was robust, our state had actually seen a net loss of hundreds of licensed nursing assistants (LNAs).

Now, due to restrictions on who can come into a nursing home, we cannot even train LNAs to replace those who leave. Our longstanding neglect of long-term care has created a perfect storm when combined with COVID-19.

This is why it was a godsend when, on April 16, Gov. Sununu signed an emergency order creating a program offering weekly $300 stipends for front line long-term care workers serving the state’s Medicaid clients. The program was to end June 30, but the governor extended it another month.

This program was an absolute lifeline and morale boost for long-term care workers, who finally felt valued by their state government. Yet, even with the stipends a survey estimated more than 700 LNA vacancies among nursing homes alone. Again, without LNAs out there you have no one to hire. And the stipends could not save a family-owned, Medicaid-serving Merrimack assisted living facility that closed after three decades citing the staffing pressures the pandemic created.

Now the stipend program extension has ended and with dreadful implications. Providers must hold onto their existing staff because people are not lining up to work on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state continues to recognize risk in its own work settings, through Emergency Order 20, giving 10% wage increases to liquor store employees due to a “a heightened risk of exposure to and community transmission of COVID-19” and Emergency Order 57, which recognized that “sanitary facilities such as restrooms and trash disposal areas pose an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission” – and granted $3-an-hour wage increases through October 23 to any state employees “whose duties include restroom cleaning and trash disposal functions at facilities within Hampton Beach State Park.”

We would submit that the risk is at least as great in long-term care. With one of the nation’s oldest long-term care populations, 82% of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care settings. For the dedicated staff who serve our most vulnerable citizens, each loss is like a death in the family.

Gov. Sununu and Commissioner Shibinette deserve credit for great communication between the Department of Health and Human Services and providers, including weekly Zoom chats with epidemiologists, as well as a robust state nursing home testing program. However, testing does not occur every day. Academic studies are finding that all reasonable precautions cannot guarantee against the entry of COVID-19 into facilities through asymptomatic staff, regardless of a facility’s quality. Elevated risk will remain until a vaccine is found. And what awaits us this fall and winter when the flu is added to the mix?

Those fighting to keep our fragile long-term care population safe respectfully implore Gov. Sununu to reinstate the wage stipend program for our front line heroes.

Brendan W. Williams is president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Manchester.

