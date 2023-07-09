IN BUDGET years, state legislators are accustomed to “sky is falling” rhetoric from those seeking funding. But for long-term care this year the rhetoric was no exaggeration.
Two major home care providers were threatening to leave the Medicaid program because payment rates have been so inadequate. That would have been a crushing blow, as already those needing in-home care struggle to find it due to a shortage of caregivers. Their stories are tragic, and my wife, working as a homemaker for an in-home service provider, sees the consequences all the time.
With over half of nursing home residents on Medicaid, a proportion that, in the last state data, was as high as 94% for our state’s largest private facility, nursing homes could not respond to Medicaid underfunding by leaving the program. They would simply close, placing a crushing burden on county-run facilities, as they would effectively then be the refuges of last resort. At least two county facilities already have wait lists of over 100 prospective residents.
With New Hampshire reaching an unimaginably low unemployment rate of 1.9%, facilities struggle to find staff even though base wages for a frontline caregiver – a licensed nursing assistant (LMA) – are now not uncommonly $20 an hour or more, often with accompanying hiring bonuses. With a lack of Granite Staters to fill caregiving roles our long-term care facilities, and hospitals, have turned to staffing agencies, mostly based out-of-state.
Even the state is heavily utilizing such agencies, with an almost $7 million price tag for temporary nurse staffing services to the New Hampshire Hospital and the Glencliff Home alone. And because of the state’s transparency we can see it must pay up to $89 an hour for the services of a Florida-based agency’s registered nurses, which, believe it or not, is a rate many nursing homes and hospitals would envy, as some have been forced to pay more just for a LNA. This makes it even more important that Senate Bill 149, which requires such agencies at least register with the state and meet certain standards, be signed into law.
The proposed budget unveiled by Governor Sununu was the first step toward lifting long-term care out of the purgatory of deprivation it finds itself in, as the governor proposed rate increases for all Medicaid providers. To this foundation was added significant additional Medicaid funding by the House, and that was largely maintained by the Senate. As the budget enjoyed bipartisan support and represents a historic investment in care for our most vulnerable, talk of it being a “miracle” does not seem like hyperbole.
While long-term care providers are profoundly grateful to policymakers, and to the public who took up their cause and contacted their lawmakers, another debt of gratitude is owed. The New Hampshire Hospital Association, which also spearheaded an extension of the Granite Advantage Health Care Program so vital to the poor and to our state’s economy (90% of its funding is a return of your federal tax dollars), agreed to forego hospital Medicaid rate increases so long-term care providers, whether facilities or those providing in-home care, could receive more funding.
This selfless act, proving health care in the Granite State is a community that can transcend competition, may help ensure long-term care has a long-term future in a state with the nation’s second-oldest population.
Brendan Williams is the president & CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Somersworth.{div class=”ctc-tooltip”} {/div}
