IN BUDGET years, state legislators are accustomed to “sky is falling” rhetoric from those seeking funding. But for long-term care this year the rhetoric was no exaggeration.

Two major home care providers were threatening to leave the Medicaid program because payment rates have been so inadequate. That would have been a crushing blow, as already those needing in-home care struggle to find it due to a shortage of caregivers. Their stories are tragic, and my wife, working as a homemaker for an in-home service provider, sees the consequences all the time.

Brendan Williams is the president & CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Somersworth.

