RESEARCH HAS shown people are guided more by anecdotal than by statistical evidence. Anecdotes concerning New Hampshire nursing home care have been compelling.
With 96% of residents having chosen to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and with a vaccinated workforce, the good news is that cases of the virus that arise in facilities are generally mild or asymptomatic.
The bad news is that facilities are completely beset by a staffing crisis, despite nursing homes having raised wages more than any other health care sector during this pandemic. Out-of-state staffing agencies, charging rates unconstrained by either morality or rational market forces, continue exploiting New Hampshire’s lack of homegrown licensed staff.
Facilities cannot rebuild occupancy if they can only augment, but not add, staffing at piratical rates. Granite Staters needing nursing home care will continue, in many instances, to be turned away so facilities can maintain quality for current residents.
Inflation elsewhere hasn’t helped, with facilities paying fantastical prices for food, and now facing an epic electricity bill increase. And more staff are quitting as they weigh long commutes to work, with gas at record prices. For example, if you can’t afford to live on the Seacoast, where tiny new Portsmouth studio apartments rent at over $2,000 monthly, are you going to pay gas and toll costs to commute from, say, Rochester to a Seacoast facility?
Rather than rely on anecdotes alone, our association commissioned an independent deep dive into nursing home finances, with over half the state’s facilities responding to a survey by regional accounting firm BerryDunn.
Roughly two-thirds of facilities were not admitting new residents due to staffing concerns. Data showed the average loss from patient care services alone increasing from $25 per patient day (PPD) in 2019 to $74.41 in 2021. Facilities in the counties of Grafton, Hillsborough and Rockingham had the most significant net income losses of over $100 PPD in 2021. And wage costs went up 23.7% from 2019 through 2021, counting staffing agency utilization.
When the pandemic began, our state sprang into action to protect long-term care recipients and staff, with one of the nation’s first testing programs, and a months-long wage stipend program at a time when working in long-term care was scary and enhanced federal unemployment benefits were available. Provider grant programs helped too, with the most recent taking applications last November.
It does no disservice to these efforts to report that more is needed. Previously the state relied on Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. As most states have, it may still spend American Rescue Plan Act funds on nursing home care. Understandably the state would not want to, through one-time funds, create a “bow wave” of future obligations — which resurrecting wage stipends might. However, it can again provide grant assistance to facilities.
Using ARPA funds this way would accomplish two purposes.
The first purpose is hardening aging physical plants against future respiratory viral outbreaks while also honoring resident desire for larger, more modern, communal spaces and rooms. Commendably, the state is already making an investment in county facility refurbishment.
The second purpose would be to act as an operational funding bridge for the remainder of this year. Most of this assistance would go toward wages to stem job losses and build back the workforce. It could be a bridge to a new appropriation in 2023 for Medicaid funding, which could then draw upon the state’s record revenues.
We are a resilient state with compassionate leadership. We have no doubt that, armed with the facts, our state will, again, do the right thing.