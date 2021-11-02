IN THE FIGHT against COVID-19, we are losing sight of the facts and drowning in politics.
I recently sat in the home of a retired elected official and she told me masks don’t work against the virus, vaccinations were unnecessary as she once had a bad flu shot reaction, and the COVID-19 death count is inflated because hospitals gain from reporting deaths from the virus.
There was no point in debating these assertions, as she’s very nice and debate was not the purpose of my visit. But it illustrated how widespread misinformation is.
While the average mask people wear — such as a disposable surgical mask — may not perfectly protect against COVID-19, it provides decent protection, particularly in any setting that is not virus-rich (hence the additional precaution of physical distancing). All research shows that better masks equal better protection both for the wearer and those around him or her.
As to bogus claims against vaccination, let’s take the example of New Hampshire’s nursing homes. For the week ending Oct. 17, New Hampshire nursing home staff had a vaccination rate of 89%, while 92% of residents were vaccinated. This greatly outpaces the general public’s 55% vaccination rate. The latest state data showed that COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities averaged a fractional .4 daily as of Oct. 19, while deaths outside of long-term care facilities averaged 2.4 a day. In other words, the death toll outside of facilities was 600% higher.
But let’s go back in time: In late December of last year, as vaccination was just getting underway, our long-term care facilities reached a daily average of deaths from the virus of 8.6, compared to an average of 3.1 outside the facilities. Thus, the death toll was 360% higher in facilities than outside of them. That was not surprising given the medical vulnerability of the frail, largely elderly, residents such facilities serve.
These contrasting facts are irrefutable: vaccination has saved lives in long-term care facilities, and the greater risk now exists among a general population where the vaccination rate is over 33 points lower.
While hospitals do get paid higher Medicare rates for COVID-19 treatment under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by President Donald Trump, fact-checking has found no evidence this leads to false diagnoses. It is preposterous, for example, to imagine hospitals needlessly intubating patients to place them on ventilators. We have all seen the catastrophic overload that COVID-19 surges have created for intensive care units around the country.
In truth, as with nursing homes, COVID-19 has had a damaging financial impact upon hospitals. Both care settings are struggling with a staffing crisis. Over 20 months of daily hard work facing the threat of a virus that has killed almost three-quarters of a million Americans — even as everyday citizens and authority figures alike effectively deny the virus is real — is dispiriting.
It is imperative that we keep sight of the facts as we debate our response to a deadly virus and mutations we are likely to co-exist with for years to come. Among other things, as someone whose great-uncle was killed by Nazis, might I please ask that we avoid continued analogies between public health safeguards and a genocidal regime?
To simply attend school, I, like every other American, was required to get the polio, chickenpox, MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), and DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) vaccines. All but two states now also require the hepatitis B vaccine. COVID-19 is a fatal, widespread disease, but you have a choice of getting vaccinated.
As we come indoors again for cold weather, I encourage you to choose vaccination, and take all other precautions.