IN THE Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” a character asks Ebenezer Scrooge to show some charity to the poor: “We choose this time, because it is a time, of all others, when Want is keenly felt, and Abundance rejoices.”
We may be past the poorhouses of Dickens’ time, but we still fall short in assisting “the Poor and destitute, who suffer greatly” that Scrooge was unwilling to help until visited by Christmas spirits.
I cannot conjure any spirits. I can say there are thousands of Granite Staters who are poor, suffer infirmity requiring Medicaid long-term care, and yet struggle to find that care.
Our county-run nursing homes are remnants of a poor farm system. Hillsborough County’s poor farm was established in 1849, six years after publication of “A Christmas Carol.” You can still find town poor farm graves in Weare, for example; graves unmarked by names. The 710 Hillsborough County poor farm graves are also anonymous.
Anonymity persists in the plight of our most vulnerable citizens. Nationally, nursing and residential care facilities have 310,000 fewer workers than in March 2020, despite significant wage increases. Due to the impossibility of finding staff, individual New Hampshire facilities have wait lists of more than 100 people. In contrast to outright facility closures, those stuck in this purgatory don’t capture our attention.
Far too many New Hampshire residents ready to get out of hospitals will spend Christmas being “boarded” by hospitals, as responsible nursing homes will not take in those whose care they cannot adequately serve.
Furthermore, our home and community-based care system is already burdened enough, as advocate Doug McNutt recently described on this page, without it being unable to send to nursing homes those who will get sicker and need hospitalization without that care level. The entire care system is interdependent, and crises in one sector amplify the crises of another. That is why recommendations in a summer report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute were so welcome, including using “flexible federal funds and other resources to establish and support initiatives to grow and develop the workforce for nursing facilities and home and community-based services.”
Absent this sort of holistic perspective, we risk engaging in social Darwinism, where the needs of vulnerable populations are pitted against one another. As those in facilities are often out-of-sight, out-of-mind — too frail to, say, rally in Concord — the consequences could be tragic for our nursing home residents, perhaps the nation’s oldest.
The future is going to present a need for all long-term care settings, as well as enormous challenges. In just eight years any remaining members of the “baby boom” generation will have turned 65. Yet as our society ages we had the slowest population growth rate in U.S. history in 2021, and the politicization of immigration reform, particularly, suggests this trend will continue.
Who, then, will take care of our elderly? We lack an abundance of younger residents who might enter long-term care work. New Hampshire saw a 10.6% drop in its under-18 population between 2010 and 2020. As of last school year, there were almost 2,000 fewer public high school seniors here than a decade prior. Yet nationally 21% of nursing assistants in nursing homes are between ages 16-24. As of the last data, New Hampshire has the nation’s 5th-worst staffing shortfall.
As so many other states have done through very sizable assistance, our next state budget affords an opportunity to make caregiving more attractive, for our state is, blessedly, in a period where, to quote the Dickens’ character, “Abundance rejoices.”
Brendan Williams is the president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Somersworth.
IT HAS finally come to pass and fate works in mysteriously wonderful ways. We learned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is stepping down on the same night Donald Trump announced his intention to run again for president.
IN HER recent contribution to New Hampshire Voices, Representative Nutting-Wong insisted that those who are proud of the “extreme” pro-life platform have “no place in the State House” but I would argue that those who either don’t read the laws we write or don’t understand them have no place …