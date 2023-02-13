NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on their way once they are better due to a workforce crisis in settings like nursing homes.

Through December’s preliminary federal data, there are 307,000 fewer workers in “nursing and residential care facilities” than there were in February 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to besiege our nation’s most vulnerable population. And with 60% of its nursing homes experiencing staffing shortages as of the most recent AARP data, New Hampshire has the nation’s second-worst staffing shortage. To lend perspective, that proportion of facilities with staffing shortages in the Granite State is nearly twice as bad as Vermont, and about seven times worse than Massachusetts.

Brendan Williams is the president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Somersworth.

