NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on their way once they are better due to a workforce crisis in settings like nursing homes.
Through December’s preliminary federal data, there are 307,000 fewer workers in “nursing and residential care facilities” than there were in February 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to besiege our nation’s most vulnerable population. And with 60% of its nursing homes experiencing staffing shortages as of the most recent AARP data, New Hampshire has the nation’s second-worst staffing shortage. To lend perspective, that proportion of facilities with staffing shortages in the Granite State is nearly twice as bad as Vermont, and about seven times worse than Massachusetts.
Our state’s nursing homes have responded by doing the right thing and only taking in those they have the staff to provide quality care for. Federal law requires that every nursing home “provide services and activities to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of each resident.” Yet the inability to responsibly admit more residents jams up hospitals, who are bursting at the seams as they effectively “board” those no longer in need of hospital care.
This crisis is besetting both private and public nursing homes. As I write this, I know of two county-run facilities with wait lists of more than 100 residents. If nursing homes closed outright, we would see tragic headlines about displaced residents and laid-off staff. Instead, we are seeing something more insidious — the atrophying of a vital care sector bed by unavailable bed, unit by unavailable unit, wing by unavailable wing. This withering is equivalent to the closure of several facilities, and yet it doesn’t generate headlines.
Nursing homes are paying more than ever, and yet still cannot find homegrown licensed staff in a red-hot job market. Instead, they must resort, as hospitals must also, to using staffing agencies. Agency costs are exponentially more costly than directly employing workers, especially as out-of-state agencies know they can pit providers against one another in their desperate battle to cover shifts.
For example, consider a nonprofit facility that in the first 10 months of 2022 spent $1.1 million on its own licensed nursing assistants, but was forced to spend $1.3 million on agency or “traveler” LNAs. Such extraordinary costs worsen steep financial losses as Medicaid reimbursement cannot keep up with them, and around three-fifths of all nursing home residents are on Medicaid.
Other states have responded to the pandemic pressures on nursing home care with double-digit Medicaid rate increases, and these have had bipartisan support. We must see something similar here in the biennial state budget to be debated this session in Concord, or a crisis will tip into a catastrophe that no policymaker would want to morally, let alone politically, own.
I have confidence we can get there. Unlike in some other states, different provider types here realize how interconnected care settings are, whether home and community-based settings, nursing homes, or hospitals. Responsiveness to dire human needs cannot, like “Lord of the Flies,” be based upon who grabs the conch shell. The pandemic brought out the best in our Department of Health and Human Services, and Governor Chris Sununu, in understanding the impact of an unprecedented event upon our fragile care infrastructure. Now, with our state finances healthier than ever, we must invest new resources to shore up that infrastructure.
Brendan Williams is the president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Somersworth.
