FOR LONG-TERM care providers reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Governor Chris Sununu’s proposed budget offered hope. Not only did he propose across-the-board Medicaid funding increases, but we have seen legislative acknowledgement that more is needed.
And it is. Long-term care is truly hurting, from in-home care to assisted living facilities getting less than a bargain motel Medicaid rate (leading to closure of two family-run facilities), to nursing homes.
To assist the nursing home sector, many states have used a combination of significant Medicaid rate increases and one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds. In Alabama, for example, Governor Kay Ivey just signed a law giving nursing homes another $100 million in ARP Act funds on top of $40 million last year. Last year, Pennsylvania’s then-Republican legislature gave nursing homes a 17.5% Medicaid funding increase and $131 million in ARP Act funds. Such double-digit Medicaid funding increases were not uncommon last year, with Wisconsin leading the way at 23%
In competing for staff, New Hampshire facilities are challenged by the fact that Massachusetts has raised its Medicaid rates 33% since the pandemic began, only accelerating a pre-pandemic exodus of licensed workers across our border. There is a reason why the proportion of New Hampshire nursing homes reporting a staffing shortage is among the nation’s five-worst, and why that proportion is over six times worse than in Massachusetts.
Our workforce crisis has imposed an unsustainable reliance on out-of-state staffing agencies. I have, for example, a nonprofit member serving nuns that has been forced to remit checks to a Dallas address for $43 an hour for the services of a licensed nursing assistant. And that’s inexpensive compared to some prices reported to me. The situation has forced hospitals, nursing homes, and other providers into a sort of “Hunger Games” scarcity competition for contract labor.
None of this is due to stinginess on the part of New Hampshire providers in paying their own workers. In fact, wage rates here for licensed nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses are the second-highest in the nation, and have soared well beyond the rate of Medicaid reimbursement. But staff are still challenged to make ends meet given inflation and an overheated housing market where monthly rent for, say, a 480-square-foot studio apartment in Portsmouth costs more than $2,000. If an out-of-state agency can exploit this crisis, and offers you more, it’s a rational decision to jump ship.
A 15% Medicaid rate increase in the next two-year state budget would be a lifesaver in remediating pandemic and inflation costs, and I’m optimistic the disastrous nature of this workforce crisis is resonating with state legislators. However, there is a wild card.
The federal regulatory State Operations Manual for nursing homes is 863 pages online, yet the same Biden administration that bailed out tech moguls and cryptocurrency speculators at Silicon Valley Bank is blithely considering more nursing home regulations. These include an unfunded staffing mandate that would cost billions annually and — given the absence of licensed staff here in the Granite State — further shackle providers to price-gouging, out-of-state staffing agencies. That’s an impossible scenario.
After Maine, New Hampshire has the second-oldest median age. A federal staffing fiat would force closure of many nursing homes, displacing residents and staff alike, and jam up hospitals and home and community-based settings even more. It is a recipe for health care system collapse. The only alternative to this catastrophe would be for state legislators to use property taxes to foot the bill for new federal expectations. Let us hope it does not come to that.
Brendan Williams is the president & CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Somersworth.
GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…
NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Manufactured Housing Board doesn’t make headlines. We never hear about it on TV or radio newscasts. But this under-the-radar volunteer board plays a significantly important role in the lives and well-being of residents and owners in the state’s 400-plus manufactured-housing p…
MY NAME is Lily Tang Williams and I am a Chinese immigrant and an American citizen by choice. I am a mother of three publicly educated children and I strongly support SB 272, which was passed by the State Senate. I urge passage of this Parental Bill of Rights in Education.
IN 2021, Nashua’s Board of Public Works approved the installation of an 18-hole professional disc golf course at Roby Park on Spit Brook Road but didn’t plan on the public outcry that ensued. Conservationists have been fighting the proposed project for a year.
SOMEONE once said that life is “but a thin sliver of light between two immensities of darkness.” Preventing too soon an end to our lives is why we try to eat right and get a little exercise. It’s also why we need a seat belt law in the Granite State.
THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries…
YOUNG FOLKS across New Hampshire are bearing the brunt of economic headwinds these days. Think about it. Our state is short at least 20,000 housing units, housing costs are skyrocketing, and child care is either not affordable or not available to young families. All of this is leaving Granit…
BusinessNH magazine recently ran a cover story on the wonders of DEI — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. While the education establishment has foisted highly paid DEI coordinators on us for years, businesses are now doing likewise.