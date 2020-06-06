Brendan Williams: Frightful times for long-term care

PRIOR TO the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire’s nursing homes had the nation’s best rate of “substantial compliance” with federal health survey standards that are applied in every state. We even had the nation’s second-best rate of “deficiency free” facilities.

That this was true, despite New England’s worst gap between Medicaid care costs and payments, was a positive result of a collaborative relationship with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Like nursing homes, DHHS has long been neglected by policymakers. Yet, like nursing homes, DHHS has continued to serve the public.

Each week my association facilitates a Zoom webinar between long-term care providers and DHHS epidemiologists. In those webinars Dr. Benjamin Chan — familiar to many now as a WMUR star — and Dr. Elizabeth Talbot share a PowerPoint presentation with the latest guidance and best practices for long-term care providers, and they answer provider questions. The DHHS communication has been superb.

Within the limitations of federal resources, DHHS has also worked to expedite testing long-term care facility staff. To be sure, we would like to see the same rapid-result, testing-on-demand available in the White House. After all, if even that rigorous regimen failed to keep the virus out of the White House, imagine the plight of nursing homes.

Yet some political misinformation has been unhelpful. On the left, I have seen a politician attribute resident deaths to state failures and Gov. Sununu — asserting testing didn’t meet U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) standards. On the right, a former New Hampshire politician bizarrely questions whether resident deaths have been exaggerated. Shame on anyone needlessly compounding grief over our lost residents.

To be clear: Like nursing homes, DHHS is plagued by a lack of federal resources. The CDC has not recommended testing asymptomatic nursing home residents or staff. Instead, they recommended testing residents with symptoms. This standard has been met in New Hampshire. Moreover, going beyond CDC standards, onetime staff testing has been completed in two counties.

Again going beyond CDC standards, out of an abundance of caution, DHHS will be testing all nursing home residents in the coming days. And there will be a new COVID-19 Resident and Staff Sentinel Surveillance Program.

We applaud these initiatives, but the public also must take responsibility. A staff member can test negative in the morning, work a full day, and then contract the virus in a grocery store after work because someone failed to wear a mask or maintain social distancing. “Re-opening” will re-open risks.

COVID-19 plays no favorites, asymptomatically getting past infection control procedures, normally so successful against contagions such as the flu and norovirus, and causing outbreaks in the very best facilities. The loss of life has brought me to tears. But these deaths are no one’s fault. The state response has been collaborative here. In contrast, New York nursing homes were forced to take confirmed COVID-19 positive patients, bringing a huge wave of deaths.

Finally, the breakdown of the supply chain for personal protective equipment (PPE) is not the state’s fault. My association has ordered PPE, at extraordinary prices (a disposable isolation gown once 25 cents might now cost $6), only to have it held up by the Chinese government. If it gets past the Chinese, it might be seized, and diverted, by our own federal government. Within the “Lord of the Flies” limitations this national crisis has created, DHHS has worked to get PPE to long-term care facilities.

These are frightful times for long-term care, and for all of us. Yet DHHS and providers are working together through this crisis. The worker stipends paid out under the COVID-19 Long Term Care Stabilization Program were a step toward assisting with the critical task of recruiting, and retaining, the heroes facilities need, and we appreciate Gov. Sununu investing $30 million for long-term care in the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Healthcare System Relief Fund. Ultimately we must have the robust Medicaid response (63% of nursing home residents are on Medicaid) we have seen in other New England states.

Brendan Williams is the president/CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association.

