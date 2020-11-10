THE ELECTION IS OVER — thank goodness — and we may soon have a new president.
We’ll also need a new federal approach to long-term care, as COVID-19, devastating to the elderly, has illuminated the challenges a fragile care system faces.
Polling shows most Americans think Medicare should cover long-term care, and it should -– including robust home-and-community-based options. But, today, Medicaid largely foots the bill -– and normally New Hampshire and the federal government evenly split costs. Elsewhere the federal share is higher (peaking at 77.8% in Mississippi). This has contributed to a patchwork system of long-term care “haves” and “have-nots” nationwide.
In the immediate term, given COVID-19, long-term care could use something like the U.S. House-passed HEROES Act. It would provide a pool of funding for employers to pay essential workers extra until after this public health emergency — capped at $10,000 per worker. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell killed that bill. He also killed the Nursing Home COVID-19 Protection and Prevention Act, which would provide $20 billion to support nursing home workers with premium pay, overtime and other essential benefits. Killing bills is not in itself a policy approach.
In the absence of any real policy, we are left with dwindling direct federal aid disbursed by the Trump Administration in a way that plays favorites. In the latest distribution, for example, the average Alabama nursing home received $38,390. The average New Hampshire facility received $4,909. Why are New Hampshire’s most vulnerable seniors worth less to their federal government than Alabamans?
New Hampshire’s special challenge has been a declining number of licensed health care workers, such as the licensed nursing assistants (LNAs) on the front-line in any hospital or nursing home – and serving home care too. In the most recent one-year period of data New Hampshire suffered a net loss of 709 licensed nursing assistants. As an employer, if you have a LNA vacancy there may be no one eligible to fill it. This makes it desperately important to hold onto LNAs you already have.
For other positions — dietary, housekeeping, and maintenance — long-term care facilities compete with a service economy that, unlike long-term care, is not limited by New England’s worst Medicaid reimbursement. They’re even competing with state-run liquor stores where workers are receiving a 10% pay increase because of “a heightened risk of exposure” to COVID-19.
Within the resources available to it, our state has done commendable things. The surveillance testing program for nursing home workers was one of the nation’s first. New Hampshire has worked to get personal protective equipment to health care providers in need. A workforce stipend program was great while it lasted, and sorely missed now. Finally, some grants were made available through federal CARES Act funds, shared by all long-term care providers, but there just hasn’t been enough to go around. Long-term care in the state with the second-oldest population is at a tipping point.
President-elect Biden has called for federal funding for essential workers, as well as direct assistance to states, and we must hope his electoral mandate prompts the “lame duck” Congress to accomplish at least that much prior to Biden’s inauguration. Help for our front-line heroes cannot come soon enough, and New Hampshire, unlike the federal government, cannot print money to cover its COVID-19 losses.