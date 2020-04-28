THE COVID-19 pandemic has transformed what so many had declared the world’s best health care system into something more akin to health care in the End Times.
How did we get to the point where New Hampshire hospitals and nursing homes are making their own isolation gowns? Where rain ponchos and Tyvek painting coveralls, which do not provide real virus protection, are being purchased as the coverings of last resort?
The inability to perform elective surgeries is decimating hospital finances. But nursing homes were losing money before the pandemic, operating at an aggregate margin of -.3% according to a March congressional report. Matters have worsened dramatically.
Facilities have denied admissions, and taken beds offline, to be able to isolate any residents suspected of having COVID-19, at a huge revenue loss.
The costs of personal protective equipment (PPE) rose 1,000% for nursing homes according to one analysis. Disposable isolation gowns had gone up from an average of 25 cents to $5 apiece, while the N95 masks made by 3M have gone up in price by over 6,000% — though impossible to find even at that price.
Philanthropy has helped. SIG Sauer donated 1,000 KN95 masks — the Chinese version of the N95 — to our association. SoClean and Dean Kamen stepped up on masks too. These efforts have revealed the best about New Hampshire. However, philanthropy can only take you so far, especially given a fantastical PPE burn rate when the virus is present or suspected — potentially requiring one to change the now-$5 isolation gowns between residents, for example.
Simply ordering PPE is part of the drama too. Instead of being billed, as is customary, you now pay in advance, and you are never sure when, or if, you will get what you ordered. You are likely ordering from China, and, even if the source is reputable, the Chinese government might confiscate your order. If it gets past the Chinese, your own U.S. government might confiscate it. That is why Illinois’s governor sneaked millions of masks and gloves into his state on direct flights.
The risk of the virus has forced long-term care facility residents into isolation, and the long-term psychological effects of that isolation are incalculable. The worry that family members feel is similarly unimaginable.
Stress for long-term care facility staff is overwhelming. One-time testing of facility staff in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties just gives a snapshot where we need a motion picture. A staff member can test negative in the morning and get infected that evening in a grocery store – where the virus may be present up and down the aisles. Given how many can be asymptomatic virus carriers, we need on-demand, rapid-result testing for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, particularly if we are to “reopen.”
It should not have taken a pandemic for recognition of the day-to-day heroic work of long-term care facility staff. A weekly stipend program initiated by Gov. Chris Sununu may help with retention, and recruitment, but must be replaced by something larger – upon federal approval of a Medicaid waiver – to safeguard assisted living and nursing home residents, including the 63% on Medicaid in nursing homes, as well as those receiving in-home care.
COVID-19 plays no favorites. It has struck very fine facilities in a state that had the best substantial compliance rate with federal health survey standards. It can sneak past the most exacting infection control procedures, including temperature screening. It is an existential threat to a long-term care population that is one of the nation’s oldest. Now, more than ever, that population needs our support.