ACCORDING TO the most recent data, New Hampshire has the nation’s sixth-worst nursing home staffing shortage, involving 57% of facilities. Compare that to Massachusetts, where less than 9% of facilities are in such a crisis.
Here nursing homes are victims of our state’s enviable economic success. A 2% unemployment rate can make it impossible for employers to find workers, and New Hampshire’s shortage of licensed health care workers available to all sectors predates the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thus, we have New Hampshire nursing homes with waiting lists of over 100 prospective residents. Those who are in hospitals are having difficulty getting out of them when no nursing home placement is available, and those in home and community-based settings (HCBS) needing a nursing home’s level of care, even if not permanently, may find themselves hospitalized because they get sicker while waiting to access the care they need.
There is a thinly veiled contempt in how some refer to nursing home residents, as if taking up residence in a facility through infirmity, or choice, was a colossal mistake. Home care, we are told, is the only correct option, even if home care — certainly a great option for many — cannot economically meet the 24/7 needs of those in nursing homes.
Those who offer this false dichotomy effectively pit the needs of two separate vulnerable populations against one another when, in fact, the correct approach is to support all long-term care settings.
Far from there being a Darwinist rivalry, home care and nursing home care are interdependent — with people moving between both. Further, the false dichotomy completely ignores the option of assisted living, which, while disappearing in New Hampshire as a Medicaid option due to low payments, provides a desirable living and care arrangement for many who want a social environment.
Upon admission, the average New Hampshire nursing home resident is 80, and the average long-stay resident is 82, both years older than the national norm. At last measure, 57.5% of long-stay residents had dementia, significantly more than the national average.
Yet nearly three-fifths of those admitted into New Hampshire nursing homes are discharged into the community, whether to their private home or to an assisted-living facility, a fact that gets overlooked. Again, nursing home care and HCBS are not in “either-or” conflict.
Nor has the state sacrificed one sector to save another. In the dark days of 2020, Governor Chris Sununu used federal funds to provide stipends to frontline workers in all Medicaid long-term care settings. And grants from those federal funds went out to different provider types. The governor has followed up state investments in HCBS with a County Nursing Home Infrastructure Program to provide American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds for capital improvements in county-run facilities.
All of these have been great efforts. The key now is to build on them by providing ARP Act grants to sustain the operational costs of nursing home care, given that a workforce crisis has evolved into such a catastrophe. Consider, for example, a nonprofit nursing home with 32 full-time nursing positions open that spent $253,022 on staffing agencies last month, and, perhaps not coincidentally, lost $208,000 that month. They cannot staff up to fill their beds.
While the Medicaid-dependent sector hopes the next state budget brings a Medicaid funding increase, any such new funding wouldn’t come until July 1 of next year — too late for many teetering operations and, if past is prologue, too little as well. That is why examples like Massachusetts are compelling, where significant Medicaid funding, coupled with ARP Act assistance, resulted in such a low percentage of facilities facing staff shortages.
Our compassionate state has the resources to do more, and it must.
Brendan Williams is the president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association. He lives in Somersworth.
CONGRATULATIONS to the 256 New Hampshire state representatives (80% of the House!) and 11 senators who stood with the people to defend our precious clean waters and override the governor’s veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.
THE CONTRIBUTIONS Hispanic business owners have made to entrepreneurship in the United States are indispensable. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 350,000 Hispanic-owned employer businesses across the U.S. with an estimated $463.3 billion in annua…
BEFORE, DURING and now post pandemic, the Department of Education has remained committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments.
IN JULY of 2021, I announced my campaign for Congress because like many Americans, I fearfully watched our country rapidly heading off a steep cliff. Now, we are 19 months into Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas’ leadership, and America is hanging onto the edge as we suffer from the wo…
GROWING UP, my mother always seemed to be a volunteer. She consistently led the penny sale committees or worked on a project to ensure families in need had warm clothes and satisfying meals. Her generous spirit and caring soul are just two examples of many ways I admire her. My father is one…
WHEN IT comes to immigration, and especially at this moment in our politics, I’m a “bothsides-er.” These days, complaining about both sides — Democrats and Republicans — invites a lot of scorn and ridicule, usually from people on one side. On some issues that scorn might be deserved. But on …
THERE ARE FEW things of greater importance than a quality education in a child’s life. Learning is the cornerstone for providing the next generation with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking ability to thrive in the future. As lawmakers, it is our duty to ensure every child has the o…
AT THE September 8 meeting of the State Board of Education, the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire presented a copy of the League’s public service announcement supporting public education, which was published in this newspaper on August 28.
IT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT to say there was a lot of noise in the lead up to last week’s primary. Millions of dollars of Republican-sponsored ads attacked me, Democratic ads targeted one of my opponents. It was easy to lose track of who was on whose side.