IN THE federal government’s anemic effort against COVID-19, nursing homes have effectively been left for dead. Despite deaths that began with the February outbreak in a Kirkland, Wash., nursing home, hospitals were prioritized for personal protective equipment. Hospital workers were publicly held out as exemplars of courage. Meanwhile, a long-marginalized nursing home caregiving workforce that on its frontline is 92% women — mostly women of color — struggled to contain lethal outbreaks.
Considerable media attention was paid to hospital finances, as elective procedures were suspended. And yet the nursing home sector operated at a loss prior to the pandemic, according to a March report to Congress by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission. Most of those cared for in nursing homes are on Medicaid, and states knowingly underfund their care costs (few worse than New Hampshire). In time, hospitals will see a resumption of private insurance income nursing homes never receive.
Congress appropriated $175 billion for health care provider relief under the CARES Act. Yet even with a latest distribution of $2.5 billion, with many strings attached, nursing home care has only seen 4.2% of what Congress appropriated. This despite being the setting where 40% of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths have occurred. An effort by U.S. Senate Democrats to appropriate $20 billion directly to nursing home relief was blocked.
The costs of trying to retain staff — who are not unreasonably fearful about heightened virus risk — are bankrupting facilities. Incredibly, staff retention is not an allowable expense under the latest federal aid, and the end of state workforce stipends has contributed to a staff exodus.
It was not until April 30 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that, by July, the nation’s nursing homes would receive a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). And yet even those shipments, the parsimony of which seemingly presumed the pandemic would quickly end, were full of defective equipment — oddities such as disposable gowns that resembled garbage bags, self-styled “surgical masks” that couldn’t fit faces and extra-small gloves.
With at least 77,000 nursing home residents and staff dead, the federal government finally has been shipping rapid-result testing machines to nursing homes, though the machine most widely distributed so far has a false-negative rate of 16 percent.
The virus’s entry into facilities has been through asymptomatic staff according to academic researchers, with their research finding even the best facilities helpless against community spread (a huge Maine wedding outbreak has killed nursing home residents 100 miles from the wedding venue).
Our nursing home staffs must also go out into a public where a state mask mandate for large gatherings is booed and ignored, and people have trafficked in lunatic theories about how only 9,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
In New Hampshire we are fortunate to have a state that, early on, began a state-paid sentinel testing program for all nursing home staff, and tried to ensure access to PPE. But a promised $30 million in state grants to sustain long-term care, drawn from CARES Act federal money, has only trickled out — with no explanation as to why applications are approved or denied. In the most recent distribution, facilities that care for the state’s Medicaid clients and demonstrated losses were denied assistance, including one that battled a major outbreak, while non-Medicaid providers untouched by COVID-19 were given millions in government money.
Absent the funding necessary to sustain care until a vaccine is available, more unendurable suffering is on the horizon.