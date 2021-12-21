RUNAWAY INFLATION just adds to the pandemic misery of New Hampshire’s long-term care providers.
We are all painfully aware of energy and fuel cost hikes. And federal data shows even the price of food in our region has risen 5.8% over a year’s time. Yet exorbitant increases in our region’s energy, fuel and food costs are but the tip of the iceberg.
The truly existential crisis facing New Hampshire’s long-term care facilities and hospitals is the soaring cost of staffing. Significant wage increases cannot conjure up a licensed job-seeking workforce. Thus, health care providers must resort to staffing agencies that have all the scruples of the Barbary Coast pirates to which the young United States once paid ransoms and tribute.
Consider, for example, an agency demanding $178 an hour in the Lakes Region for the services of a registered nurse. Full-time, and spread over a year, that would be $370,240.
I have seen an agency rate as “low” as $31 an hour for a licensed nursing assistant (LNA), but there is a catch. Agencies might tell you that if you want the guaranteed service of that LNA you have to “sweeten the pot” to $50-85 per hour.
At least one agency has a “boost” button on their online platform so providers compete for a position, as if bidding on an eBay item, so a quoted rate might soar 30 percent.
Some agencies will book the same worker with more than one provider. Then when you have already plugged that worker into your schedule the agency will come back to you and demand more than you agreed to. You may have no choice but to surrender to what is effectively blackmail.
With even a single asymptomatic case of COVID-19 in your facility, prepare to pay an extra $10 or more an hour. While November 28 data shows our state’s nursing homes had a 90.4% staff vaccination rate, higher than at least two states with vaccine mandates, and a 94.2% resident vaccination rate, some cases will be impossible to avoid.
Most of the plundering agencies are based out-of-state, and yet when you bring in their personnel to augment your own staff you find your staff being recruited to work for those agencies. In other words, the same LNA you were paying $17 an hour, who lives in New Hampshire, will cost you twice that — and maybe much more — after switching teams to an out-of-state employer. This is demoralizing and disruptive to the work environment. It could make any longtime employee question the real value of loyalty.
Because most nursing home residents are on Medicaid — which fails to pay care costs — and so many others in long-term care are on very fixed incomes, this predation is uncommonly cruel. Even a “free market” has its limits and does not support such practices. As the U.S. Department of Justice has written, one sign of price-fixing collusion is when “[p]rice increases do not appear to be supported by increased costs.”
Further, consider the disruption to our healthcare system. In paying bankrupting agency costs, nursing homes are simply maintaining staffing for existing residents, and that is not easing their inability to take new residents — including hospital discharges. For hospitals also being held hostage by staffing agencies, to get jammed up with discharge-eligible patients, even as they struggle with an explosion of COVID-19 cases, creates even greater costs.
The Federal Trade Commission needs to act to protect healthcare affordability from this predatory price gouging before it’s too late.