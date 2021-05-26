CREATED IN 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which follows Mother’s Day, celebrates the work of staff in nursing homes.
Last year during this special week we were in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases in a single day in New Hampshire long-term care had peaked at 111 on April 11, a level not exceeded until the post-Thanksgiving surge in December. Staff were working overtime to combat an unseen threat, and it was hardly a time for celebrating.
New Hampshire’s long-term care workers having achieved the nation’s highest vaccination rate, with most residents voluntarily vaccinated, and federal bans on visitation, communal dining, and group activities have been lifted. So we have recently been confronted with happier conundrums, such as whether a vaccinated resident can visit a bar and have a beer (I say go for it).
At Manchester’s St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, this year’s Mother’s Day theme was “Season of Joy” with vaccinated residents and families gathering together for hugs, smiles, tears, and no masks — safely after too long. The next day Firehouse Subs donated lunch to the staff. Similar scenes played out at nursing homes statewide.
Unseen by the public was an extraordinary collaborative effort between the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and providers. For months providers tuned in every Wednesday to weekly Zoom calls with the state epidemiologists, public health officials, and the nursing home survey leads. Open to anyone, the media witnessed a weekly give-and-take that included questions as mundane as when pets could return. (I can report Sugar the dog is back visiting with residents at Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.)
On behalf of my members, I could not be more grateful to the state, through which I also obtained my own COVID-19 testing and, eventually, my full vaccination in two visits to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Imagine your darkest hour — a lethal virus has entered your facility — and the welcome sight of the New Hampshire National Guard unloading state-provided personal protective equipment (PPE). Like the Guard members who administered COVID-19 tests, and even processed unemployment claims during the unemployment peak, the Guard — and state government as a whole — lived up to the Guard motto: “Always ready, always there.”
And this motto certainly applied to nursing home workers. We tend to think just of the caregivers, but what of the dietary, housekeeping and maintenance staff who never abandoned their posts during the worst public health emergency our nation has seen?
Governor Chris Sununu recognized the scale of nursing home worker commitment when he selected Scott Thrasher, who prior to the pandemic had largely been a Manchester facility’s landscaper, to send to the Super Bowl as a guest of Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft. Scott had managed PPE, set up a COVID-19 isolation unit with separate entrances and break rooms, and facilitated outdoor visitation.
As was true of so many nursing home workers, in the most trying of circumstances Scott revealed himself to be a hero. And that same heroism was demonstrated by the licensed caregivers who provided hands-on care despite the risks of exposure to a deadly virus, particularly where the virus had entered the facilities in which they worked. Would you show up to work each day in such a situation? Well, thousands of nursing home workers did, and our most vulnerable citizens have them to thank for getting us to this more hopeful period.
We have suffered unimaginable loss and we have witnessed incredible resilience, even as our need for government support continues as we move forward.