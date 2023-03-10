AFTER attempting to absorb and interpret many news sources, I am writing this because I am confused and concerned about Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent proposal regarding licensing reform.

The governor has said he wants to repeal LNA and MNA licenses and I currently hold both licenses. (I have to be an LNA in order to be an MNA.) I am asking Governor Sununu to clarify the goal of his reform.

Brian Drummond lives in Bennington.

