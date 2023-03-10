AFTER attempting to absorb and interpret many news sources, I am writing this because I am confused and concerned about Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent proposal regarding licensing reform.
The governor has said he wants to repeal LNA and MNA licenses and I currently hold both licenses. (I have to be an LNA in order to be an MNA.) I am asking Governor Sununu to clarify the goal of his reform.
I can understand the governor’s bid to promote universal license recognition in order to work in New Hampshire. On the other hand, and I am sincerely hoping it is a matter of semantics when Sununu use the word “repeal” as it implies that he wants to abolish my status, and that of others, in the health care community.
If certification becomes the sufficient means to practice in this state, I believe Sununu is lowering the standards that safeguard our careers, and the quality of care to our patients and state residents.
Presently, our licenses stipulate standards that include a minimum of 200 hours worked and 24 hours of continuing education every 2 years to renew our licenses. Sununu’s “reform” suggests that these conditions will become obsolete.
I have already seen a compromise in skilled training to circumnavigate the nursing shortage for a variety of reasons.
Loopholes in state legislation have already produced workplace environments that permit minimal training designed to provide personal care and medication administration by unlicensed staff that only demand a few hours of in-house training by certain facilities.
An LNA certification involves 110 hours of theory and technical training. An MNA certification requires 60 to 75 additional hours of theory and technical training. Both provide an elevated, respectable, and traditional stepping stone to a career in nursing.
Would the governor prefer someone who is insufficiently trained — compared to those who have licenses that demand an abundance of knowledge and extended education recognized by the Board of Nursing — taking care of New Hampshire citizens?
There are 12,426 Sununu constituents who need reassurance that what they have worked hard to obtain can be maintained in a dignified way. The term “repeal” does not allude to that.
ON FEBRUARY 23, the NH House voted down HB 44. It was claimed during session that this bill would help reduce the 20,000-home shortage we have in the state. As a representative of Nashua Ward 3, I spoke out against the bill.
OVER THE YEARS I have written many letters and op-eds in this newspaper. I represent 7,000 brother Knights of Columbus and their families along with approximately 250,000 practicing Catholics here in the Granite State, who believe in the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception i…
SO HOW do Granite Staters really feel about the housing shortage? According to a recent Saint Anselm College poll, two-thirds of New Hampshire voters agree that their community needs more affordable housing. Considering the Granite State is short of 20,000 units needed to balance the market,…
LIKE MOST Granite Staters, I worked hard for decades providing for my wife and children. After the bills were paid, food was put on the table and the essentials were covered, our family put as much into our retirement savings as we could afford, planning for a day when I could comfortably re…
AS LEADERS of the Cowasuck Band and the Indigenous New Hampshire Collaborative Collective (INHCC), we urge lawmakers to defend the Commission on Native American Affairs, which is threatened by a legislative proposal currently under consideration in the state House of Representatives.
DID YOU know that New Hampshire has one of the highest incidence rates for childhood cancer? Families and children across the nation and our beautiful state are affected by this horrid disease. My family is one of those families.
IN JANUARY 2021, Vivek Ramaswamy had an epiphany. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the Jan. 6th capital riots, Vivek sensed the America he loves was tearing itself apart. America’s fundamental freedoms were under assault.