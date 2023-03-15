THE INABILITY to retain qualified firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, police and correctional officers has created a disastrous outlook for the future of public safety in New Hampshire. Professions once highly sought after in a competitive market are now taking a back seat to private sector jobs that offer higher pay and better benefits. Historically speaking, public sector employees have been drawn to these professions for the retirement and benefits packages offered, in spite of the fact that lower wages put them at a disadvantage in a surging economy. A trade-off that was fair and equitable until it wasn’t.

In 2011, the state legislature made monumental changes to the retirement system, forever changing what it means to be a public employee here in New Hampshire. Now, first responders are finding it increasingly difficult to dedicate their lives to professions that often have a net negative impact on their health, safety, and work/life balance in exchange for low pay and a reduced retirement. Now, some changes that were made to shore up the system are coming home to roost, exacerbating the problem.

Windham’s Michael Geha is president of the N.H. Police Association, Stratham’s Frank Campo is president of the NH Troopers Association, and Hampton’s Brian Ryll is president of the Professional Fire Fighters of N.H.

Sunday, March 12, 2023
Edith Tucker: Some White supremacists lived in Berlin in 1995

Edith Tucker: Some White supremacists lived in Berlin in 1995

I WAS recently very surprised to find an editorial by Carl Perreault published in “The Berlin Reporter” on May 31, 1995. Perreault was spotted by the Union Leader as a very talented writer and months later he left the then-daily North Country newspaper. He’s worked at the “Union Leader” for …

Ray Brown: Election denying prima donnas

Ray Brown: Election denying prima donnas

THAT THE 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen persists among a sizable minority of Granite Staters. I had at first thought it somewhat hilarious that politicos whom I had long believed incapable of organizing a carpool were held to be capable of a massive national deception but that…

Friday, March 10, 2023
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Sen. Jeb Bradley: Granite Advantage is a NH success

Sen. Jeb Bradley: Granite Advantage is a NH success

SINCE 2014, New Hampshire has charted its own path in providing expanded access to the Medicaid program for low-income families while protecting New Hampshire taxpayers. This Granite State approach has helped make health care affordable for thousands of people, lowered health insurance costs…

Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Roy Dennehy: New bills threaten progress protecting life

Roy Dennehy: New bills threaten progress protecting life

OVER THE YEARS I have written many letters and op-eds in this newspaper. I represent 7,000 brother Knights of Columbus and their families along with approximately 250,000 practicing Catholics here in the Granite State, who believe in the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception i…

Monday, March 06, 2023