I GREW up hearing stories about my grandfather, Leo Crochetiere, who came here from Quebec in 1922 to realize a better, more prosperous life. He started out as a leather cutter in the Lawrence shoe mills. It wasn’t glamorous work. The hours were long and the pay was low, but it was honest work that taught him the value of a strong work ethic and the promise of the American dream.
Those stories stuck with me through childhood, and as I finished school and began my own career in technology sales, I too had big dreams — to build my own company from scratch. More than anything, I wanted to take my experience along with the work ethic I got from my Pepere Leo and, together with my wife Marybeth, create something that was uniquely our own.
So in 1998, we started Focus Technology Solutions. It wasn’t an easy path getting there. We saved every penny we had for a year and mortgaged our home, all to take a risk and make a bet that together we could build something special.
Like any brand new start-up company, those first few years for us were exciting, terrifying and humbling all at once. But we enjoyed success and grew steadily. Until the horrendous terrorist attacks of 9-11 struck our country, murdered our countrymen and left our economy — and our company — reeling. Without warning, our company which supported my family and those of our amazing employees, was looking at the real possibility of not making it. Those several weeks after the attack were some of the longest of our lives. Endless days of working furiously to salvage our business were followed by sleepless nights worrying about making payroll and wondering where the next client would come from.
It is with this experience very much in mind that my thoughts today are with the thousands of small business owners and entrepreneurs who, like us, risked everything to build the business of their dreams. These are good people who are leaders in their communities, neighborhood cornerstones that provide us with comfort and continuity every day.
These businesses are the granite in our Granite State, providing jobs that employ thousands of our friends and neighbors. Today, for far too many, those dreams are delayed or even worse, gone altogether. Having stood on the same abyss, my heart aches for the families who are sitting at home right now facing the threat of losing everything they’ve worked so hard to build and wondering about their own payroll or paycheck, all while worrying about their health and the health of their loved ones.
Politically, I came of age when Ronald Reagan was president. What struck me as a young man was how relentlessly optimistic and positive he was, even during the height of the Cold War. He never stopped believing in America and appealing to our better angels. Through his inspiration, I’ve carried that can-do attitude into my professional life as a business owner, in my personal life as a husband and a father, and today as a candidate for Executive Council.
I’m running because we need to continue the strong, thoughtful leadership of retiring Executive Councilor Russell Prescott, to seek transparency and accountability in state contracts and ensure the very best nominees are selected to serve our state. But more than anything, I know we need to elect leaders who can immediately work with Governor Sununu to rebuild and re-energize our state’s economy, get our businesses opened safely and our friends and families back to work doing what they do best as soon as possible.
I am ready to be that leader for Executive Council District 3. I know what it means to build a business from scratch because I’ve done it, and I understand the challenges confronting employers and families alike right now because I’ve faced them. I believe in our state and I believe in our people. Through charity, hard work, initiative, compassion and energy, we can keep our state healthy, get our economy back on track and support our friends and neighbors. We can do this New Hampshire. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get to work.