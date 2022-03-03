ON MARCH 3, 2020, I walked out of New London Hospital as it’s CEO for the last time. After serving in that role for more than 16 years, and in health care for 43 years, I was walking into retirement. My wife and I had plans to spend a lot of time with our very young grandchildren, which included lots of hugs and kisses. We had plans to travel and see friends and family. However, those plans came to a screeching halt a few short weeks thereafter. COVID-19 had, of course, hit New Hampshire.
Over the last two years, I have had quite a lot of time to reflect. This has been a difficult period for many of our community members. Families have navigated child care challenges and changing school protocols, uncertain financial times, periods of isolation and loss of community supports. I have been thinking about the responsibility that our community leaders have been shouldering during the pandemic.
In my capacity as a health care administrator, I have seen the need to institute internal policies in order to ensure the health of our communities, including our staff and vulnerable patients. At New London Hospital, we administered an annual influenza program for all employees and volunteers. Our team needed to be protected from influenza so that they would not jeopardize our most vulnerable patients, including pregnant women, young children, elderly, and immunocompromised people.
In the last two years, I have had the privilege of serving as a director and trustee on both nonprofit and for-profit boards. Specifically, I am serving as the chair of the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, the vice chair of Ledyard National Bank, on the executive committee of the Board of Trustees of Colby-Sawyer College, the treasurer of the board of New Hampshire Health Plan, and as a director on the Crotched Mountain Foundation board. Throughout the pandemic, these organizations have worked diligently to keep services available to their clients and communities. It has not been an easy lift but thoughtful policies have been implemented to serve those communities.
For example, Colby-Sawyer College has established a COVID-19 vaccine policy. This policy allowed students to stay and enjoy campus life, an experience deeply desired by the students.
The state Legislature is debating a number of bills that would either dismantle our public health system, undermine our health care providers and administrators, or take tools out of public and private entities’ toolboxes while they are trying to mitigate risk of COVID-19.
COVID-19 likely is not going away. Like influenza, we are going to have to protect our vulnerable populations. I know that we can do this with the leadership of our health care teams.
Last December we bundled up and celebrated Christmas with our young grandchildren outside. It was a short, and a little chilly, visit. And as New England experienced the last surge, my wife and I watched our young, working children and their families balance their careers, child care, and risk of the virus.
When convening to vote on public policy, I urge the state Legislature to think about all your constituents, not only a vocal minority. Many of us are looking forward to hugging our grandchildren, to traveling, to spending time with friends. Please don’t tie our health care administrators’ and providers’ hands behind their backs. Allow them the flexibility they need to provide for our communities.