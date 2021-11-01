WE FIGHT and sacrifice in wartime for what is good for our nation and not what is necessarily good for “me.” Death is not generally good for me. We pay taxes for what is necessary to keep our country, state and town running. We want Police Departments, Fire Departments, Highway Departments and Education Departments. We don’t like paying taxes. We would prefer to keep our money but we pay taxes because it is what is necessary to keep our society alive and well and, hopefully, not ignorant. It is for the common good. Patriotism is putting our country’s welfare above the individual’s.
We have “rules of the road” that most of us follow and obey even if there isn’t a police presence. There are many, many laws that are written in the best interests and well-being of our society. We don’t always like them because many of us don’t like being told what to do but we abide by them because it is considered best for our fellow citizens. This is sacrifice in a sense. We are looking out for one another and this is also patriotism.
When do we as Americans put our own selfish needs above what is good for the country as a whole? (Some do of course but that’s a story for another day.) If somebody refuses to do something that is little-to-no-risk to themself but will save countless American lives, is this patriotism?
There have been nearly 400 million vaccinations given in the USA alone. More than 6 billion worldwide. 6 billion! If there were serious side effects, we’d know! The Intensive Care Units aren’t overflowing with people suffering from side effects of vaccinations. They are overflowing with folks who are refusing to get vaccinated and, thereby, endangering their own families, neighbors and fellow citizens. In short, prolonging this pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccinations are proven to work. The data is there. There is truly no rational debate. The only “debate” possible is based on misinformation and lies. As Americans, we need to stick together and help each other and do things that are for the common good. Period. If somebody still refuses to get vaccinated (exception being for a medical reason), is this patriotism in any sense of the word? Or is it selfish?
If we could put politics aside, use our brains and look at the facts (there is only one set of facts, that’s what facts are, they are not debatable) perhaps we could come together, do what’s right for the common good, get vaccinated, be patriotic Americans together, and put this pandemic behind us. Amen.
