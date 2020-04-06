JEANNE SHAHEEN’s recent op-ed in the New Hampshire Union Leader, entitled “Help for New Hampshire,” is less a list of what she sees as her “wins” related to coronavirus aid to the Granite State and more of an attempt to hide her demonstrated lack of leadership as that Senate aid package was created.
Instead of leading, Senator Shaheen followed with blind loyalty Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her actions speak louder than her words.
New Hampshire Democrats and Senator Shaheen touted that she was a key negotiator during the CARES Act negotiations. From public reports and accounts, Senate negotiators believed they reached a bipartisan deal on Sunday, March 22. Enter Ocasio-Cortez puppet Pelosi, who on Sunday night insisted the CARES Act contain, among other pork barrel items, money for the arts, Green New Deal economy-killing provisions, and funds for Planned Parenthood.
What did Senator Shaheen do then? Instead of fighting for Granite Staters, defending the bipartisan Senate deal and having the courage to lead, she did what she always does. She went to ground and hid in the fog of Washington, D.C., twice voting no on the Senate deal that she bragged about negotiating. (Incredibly, during one of those no votes, she was featured on CSPAN laughing on the Senate floor about it.)
Despite what her opinion editorial says, Senator Shaheen wasn’t worried about bipartisanship then, nor was she worried about getting help to Granite Staters. She was being loyal to Pelosi, Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez and their progressive policies and pork. Senator Shaheen acted like the progressive Democrat she is.
Her lack of courage in her own work on the bipartisan Senate CARES Act and her blind loyalty to Pelosi, Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez cost the country and New Hampshire 72 hours during this horrific crisis. And 72 hours matter in such a severe crisis. One courageous Democrat Senator speaking out on Sunday, March 22, would have made a difference and saved that time.
This past Sunday, the same day Senator Shaheen was calling for bipartisanship in her opinion editorial, Nancy Pelosi was blasting President Trump for what she said was his “deadly” denial of the pandemic’s early days, and that people died as a result. We shouldn’t expect Senator Shaheen to criticize Pelosi for this, given her loyalty to Pelosi. Pelosi and Shaheen delayed the CARES Act by 72 hours, and during those critical hours, the number of tragic deaths attributed to COVID-19 more than tripled. Yes, 72 hours matter in a crisis.
Then on Friday, March 27, Senator Shaheen tweeted that President Trump should sign the CARES Act ASAP, insisting that urgent action was needed. Of course, President Trump always intended to sign the CARES Act, but Senator Shaheen’s call for urgency was a classic partisan tactic to show urgency after causing a 72-hour delay. And 72 hours matter in a crisis.
But what else can we expect from Senator Shaheen? Instead of fighting for Granite Staters, she decided to follow the progressive party line of Schumer, Pelosi and the rest of the gang, and reject and reject again the bipartisan Senate proposal. The woman who constantly crows about bipartisanship and how we must all work together demonstrates time and again that she will not break from the progressive orthodoxy no matter how critical the situation or important the opportunity.
Do Congressional Democrats – in the House and Senate – really think the American people don’t see through their tactic to use this pandemic to push through their progressive agenda? I know that Granite Staters will no longer be fooled by Senator Shaheen.
Senator Shaheen tries to take the credit, noting via Twitter the agreement includes items she was “fighting for,” but she doesn’t take the blame for holding up the relief package as she and her cohorts played politics. Senator Shaheen, 72 hours matter in a crisis.
Senator Shaheen has been hiding in the fog of Washington, D.C. far too long. In fact, so long, it’s best to view her as D.C. Jeanne Shaheen. She will no longer be able to hide her progressive loyalty.
The only bright spot in all this may be that D.C. Jeanne is sure to stop laughing once she takes a look at President Trump’s latest approval ratings, with the majority of Americans approving his handling of the coronavirus crisis, according to recent polls.
It’s doubtful those Americans feel as approving about Shaheen and the rest of the progressives playing politics with their lives and their livelihoods.