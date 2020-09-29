PREDICTABLY, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen doesn’t like President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
While I am glad that Senator Shaheen took my advice and agreed to meet with Judge Barrett, this is just yet another political stunt from a career politician who doesn’t have the best interest of New Hampshire voters at heart.
Everyone in the 603 knows that Senator Shaheen will not thoughtfully consider this nomination. In her existing press statements on the topic, it’s clear that the meeting will be over before it even begins.
The truth is that Senator Shaheen will never vote for any Supreme Court nominee put forth by President Trump, making her continued claims about bipartisanship hollow and erroneous.
She and her party see no need to give this nominee an impartial hearing. And will they treat her with courtesy and civility as they seek to learn more about what she believes and how she will apply the law as a Supreme Court justice? No chance there.
President Trump’s nominee is not an extremist, an activist or a wannabe legislator. She has demonstrated during an exemplary career that she is a thoughtful, learned jurist whose past decisions show her to be impartial and dispassionate in her deliberations and fair-minded in her decision-making.
Senator Shaheen has said that there’s no rush to fill the vacant SCOTUS seat. But wait. Is this the same Jeanne Shaheen who in 2016 took to the Senate floor to proclaim that the Senate’s job is to consider the President’s nominee no matter when that nomination is brought to the Senate? Consider her impassioned plea when President Barack Obama pushed to fill a vacancy in an election year:
“Every Senator swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution and that oath applies to election years and nonelection years alike. Without question, the American people expect us to do our jobs. The Senate has a longstanding bipartisan tradition of giving fair consideration to Supreme Court nominees and I will continue to honor that tradition.”
So what’s changed? What has changed is who’s doing the nominating and which party now controls the Senate. Unsurprisingly, after 44 years in politics, Jeanne Shaheen’s loyalties lie not with the Constitution or the American people, as she claimed four years ago. They’re with her party’s leaders and their unending war against Republicans in general and Donald Trump in particular.
How else to explain that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent press conference included his favorite wing person, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who being in the House has nothing to do with Supreme Court confirmations. Yet there was AOC, eager to support a delay, the better to up the chances of stacking the court with what Dems hope will be a Joe Biden nominee supportive of their radical agenda that includes the Green New Deal, gun control, and the rest of the progressive wish list.
Watching Democrats accuse Republicans of hypocrisy would be laughable if the circumstances were not so dire. And they won’t stop at just stalling the nomination. Jeanne Shaheen’s conspirators say they’d like to see the Supreme Court add a few seats, the better to pack the court with their ideologues and push through their agenda. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is adding to the drama by promising that the House will impeach Trump if he dares to put forth a nominee. Impeachment has become the favorite weapon in their anti-Trump arsenal — and we know how well that worked out the last time, right?
The fact is, President Trump has the Constitutional right to nominate a justice whenever the need arises. That means, assuming he doesn’t win re-election — and keep it up, Democrats, you’re helping that effort — he can nominate someone in his last hour in the Oval Office come January 20th and the Senate’s job is to consider that nominee.
We need a change in Washington, and a new Senator who will put politics aside and serve the people of New Hampshire. Career politicians like Senator Shaheen do too much to please their political allies and fat-cat funders and too little for the folks back home.
With the Supreme Court nomination battle looming, her partisanship is once again on full display, and Granite State voters deserve better. It’s time to retire Jeanne Shaheen.
Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro is the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate. He is a proud veteran, successful businessman and father of three.