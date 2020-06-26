U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s recent op-ed in the New Hampshire Union Leader (6/7/20) stated: “The federal government should provide financial help now to New Hampshire counties and towns. Under no circumstances should our communities have to cut essential services and frontline workers.”
I couldn’t agree more, but calling for billions more in federal spending as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic poses a threat to an economy that shows signs of roaring back to pre-pandemic levels. We are no longer in crisis mode, and with many states reopening and folks heading back to work, the financial landscape has changed since the early days of our public health crisis and accompanying economic free fall.
Certainly, we need to provide support to struggling New Hampshire businesses and individuals, but significant funding remains from the initial CARES Act.
Consider the following:
The total amount of the CARES Act was $2.7 trillion. An estimated $1.4 trillion has been disbursed or committed, so almost half the total remains available. Why not be prudent and wait until remaining funds are awarded before committing more funding?
Since Congress rushed to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) with $310 billion in funding a few weeks ago, more than $130 billion remains unallocated for small businesses, yet Senator Shaheen is saying more money is needed. How much more debt is too much? Democrats like our senator apparently believe the money supply is endless.
Democrats are supporting another round of stimulus checks, similar to those sent to individuals at the start of the pandemic. Is that a wise use of funds? This strategy may be too broad, and I believe a better plan would be to target additional aid. Certainly, sending checks may win votes, but some economists are saying that such spending can imperil economic recovery, that those receiving checks don’t spend, they save, and that doesn’t help our recovery. Why not devise a plan that gets money to people who need it the most? How can we best direct funds to businesses in need? Again, as we emerge from lockdowns and restrictions, careful consideration is needed to assess actual needs.
Senator Shaheen points out in her Union Leader opinion piece, “There’s no time for partisan bickering and stalling.” Yet she herself stalled the process back in March, by twice voting no to the CARES Act because the Republican proposal didn’t include enough Democrat pork.
The prudent course now is to gauge the need before appropriating more funds and adding to the ballooning deficit. It is imperative that we remain committed to controlled spending and reducing our national debt. While many Americans would welcome another stimulus check in their mailbox or bank account, it comes at a time when our leaders should be considering other options that look to our future recovery.
A career politician like Jeanne Shaheen does not believe in disciplined spending and refuses to see the economics behind the politics. What I see is the danger of burdening Granite Staters and their children with debt that will last for generations.
Talk is cheap, Senator Shaheen. Out-of-control spending is not.