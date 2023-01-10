WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he offers no solutions except to simply ignore realities such as systemic racism and our current system’s structure.
I’d like to offer a new conversation, an honest one that doesn’t ignore the lived experiences of our community members. Let’s earnestly look at how our system functions and consider what is hindering everyone from making real educational progress.
First, we have to be willing to do an honest assessment of where we are and where we hope to be. We need to recognize systemic racism and stop trying to hide it under a rug.
The truth is that interpersonal racism still exists and most New Hampshire teachers don’t have the skills to address it in their schools, in part because they’ve not had to experience racism themselves.
This interpersonal racism is exhibited in many ways, including use of derogatory words, slights, as well as implicit bias we all hold and explicit bias that some extreme members of our community hold. If a student is receiving these negative energies from others on a daily basis, whether it’s intended or not that student is not being afforded even an adequate learning environment.
When this interpersonal racism overflows into policy and practice, we see systemic racism and discrimination.
Need some evidence? It exists, but we don’t collect it. When a kid uses the N word in casual conversation, they might get a consequence, but it’s not necessarily recorded or recorded in such a way that we could understand how many times derogatory language is used in a school. At best, that data collection would be based only on what teachers witness anyway.
When some say systemic racism doesn’t exist in our schools and BIPOC students say that it does, the next logical step would be to collect data. That is part of the work of our DEIJ (diversity, equity, inclusion, justice) professionals. School districts that have introduced these positions are responding to data they’ve received from students, alumni and teachers. Their work is to help name the injustice and educate their school community about it so that each child has access to a free and adequate education.
The long-term goal should be that everyone has the skills, knowledge and will to recognize and address injustice when they see it, and to help repair the harm. I think DEIJ directors would prefer a New Hampshire where their role was no longer needed. That’s just not where we’re at in most schools and so we need folks to lead this work and be the educators that our educators never had.
We should be supporting ideas for change, not knocking them down before they have a chance. These positions are new in our state. Let’s give it a few school cycles — allow folks some freedom to have difficult conversations and collect some data — before we start critiquing the efficacy or worth of these positions.
A second critique I have of Mr. Terrell’s argument is on our teacher salaries compared to those in Massachusetts. The numbers may be right, but Massachusetts has a completely different system from soup to nuts.
Based solely on their numbers, their teacher unions are stronger and have more bargaining power. If New Hampshire had 10 districts instead of more than 100, our teacher salaries would look a lot different. In fact, our insistence and pride around local control and our school funding formula have ensured salaries stay low and that communities are pitted against one another.
If Terrell wants our teachers to be more like their Massachusetts peers, perhaps we should also take a look at the conversations they are having. Teachers there have a level of competency and comfort with conversations about implicit bias and systemic racism far above that of Granite State educators because they’re facing their truths. I’m not saying they’re perfect, but they’ve been engaged in some real learning and don’t have laws that create barriers to honest conversations.
Finally, when talking about schools in New Hampshire, we can’t use one broad stroke. No two districts are alike. Yes, some of our superintendents are making more than they should and some probably aren’t making enough. But honestly, given a shortage of administrators they have negotiating power. In a country that celebrates a free market economy, this should be no surprise.
Unfortunately, this supply and demand issue will not do much for teacher salaries in some districts and the support salaries in all districts. It won’t affect salaries because of the New Hampshire school system’s structure, which is indeed underfunded.
