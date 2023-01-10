WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he offers no solutions except to simply ignore realities such as systemic racism and our current system’s structure.

I’d like to offer a new conversation, an honest one that doesn’t ignore the lived experiences of our community members. Let’s earnestly look at how our system functions and consider what is hindering everyone from making real educational progress.

Carisa Corrow lives in Penacook.

Friday, January 06, 2023
